ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Seneca’s Matt Myers enters transfer portal after 5 years at UB

By Jonah Bronstein
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byBkf_0jYPL6eT00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In and out of the huddle during his five seasons on his hometown University at Buffalo roster, quarterback Matt Myers is searching for “new beginnings” elsewhere in the college football landscape.

Myers, who won the Connolly Cup as the top high school football player for state champion West Seneca West in 2017, announced Monday on Twitter that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining, due the coronavirus pandemic pausing his clock in 2020, and a redshirt year as a freshman.

“To my current and former teammates, coaches, support staff, trainers, equipment managers and practice managers, thank you,” Myers posted. “I am truly grateful for the memories and for everything I’ve learned here at UB. However, it is now time for new beginnings. I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. I’m ready for a new opportunity and excited to get to work!”

Another UB quarterback, sophomore Casey Case, also declared his intention to transfer on Monday.

UB (6-6) is preparing to play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Alabama against former quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who transferred to Georgia State as a graduate student.

Myers did not dress for UB’s victory against Akron in the regular season finale after he set career highs rushing for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the previous week’s overtime loss against Kent State.

Cole Snyder, a Southwestern graduate who transferred to UB from Rutgers, won the starting job in a competition with Myers and Case during preseason. Snyder completed 59% of his passes for 2,765 yards, with 17 touchdowns and interceptions in starting all 12 games. He rushed for 140 yards and touchdowns.

Myers completed 51% of his passes for 1,316 yards, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, in his UB career. The dual-threat quarterback ran for 386 yards and scoring 10 TDs. He played in 18 games, starting seven.

Following a redshirt season, Myers became the first freshman quarterback to start a UB opener in 2019. He had 607 yards passing, six touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 94 yards rushing and two more scores before injuring his neck in the fifth game of his freshman season.

Myers was utilized as a runner through the 2021 season before starting the final two games after Vantrease got hurt. He finished the season with 703 yards passing, four touchdowns and five interceptions, while running for 179 yards and four TDs.

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

UB Bulls graduate into WNY basketball coaching careers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rod Middleton and Tony Watson II arrived in Western New York seven years apart, and neither believed he would stay here after college. Bonded by their common University at Buffalo playing basketball experience and early morning sweat sessions while pursuing overseas opportunities, Middleton and Watson eventually teamed together to launch Pro […]
LANCASTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills fans far and wide celebrate win against New York Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans were back in full force at Highmark Stadium, four weeks after a nail-biter overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings. This time around, fans left a bit colder, but a lot happier. Highmark Stadium was buzzing Sunday after the Bills victory against the New York Jets. The flakes were flying, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After two straight games on Thursdays, the Bills return to Highmark Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Before that, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you set for the game starting at 11 a.m. You can watch […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills release WR Marquez Stevenson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have released wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, the team announced Tuesday. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that it is a procedural move that allows the team to sign him to the practice squad, given he clears waivers. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bennett’s Rashard Perry wins Trench Trophy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rashard Perry’s powerful presence on the state champion Bennett football team has earned him the Trench Trophy awarded to the top lineman in Western New York. “A lot of hard work has been done through the past years, and getting this trophy means everything to me,” Perry said. “It takes me […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres forward Skinner suspended 3 games for cross-check

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has been suspended three games for an illegal cross-check of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel during Friday’s game, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Saturday. The incident occurred with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Skinner delivered a pair of cross-checks to Guentzel after Guentzel slashed goaltender […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local surgeon talks Von Miller injury, road to recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lots of questions linger following Wednesday’s announcement that Bills star linebacker Von Miller will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, an injury he suffered on Thanksgiving in Detroit. Miller, 33 and in the first year of a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills, had surgery earlier […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy