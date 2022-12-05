West Seneca’s Matt Myers enters transfer portal after 5 years at UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In and out of the huddle during his five seasons on his hometown University at Buffalo roster, quarterback Matt Myers is searching for “new beginnings” elsewhere in the college football landscape.

Myers, who won the Connolly Cup as the top high school football player for state champion West Seneca West in 2017, announced Monday on Twitter that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining, due the coronavirus pandemic pausing his clock in 2020, and a redshirt year as a freshman.

“To my current and former teammates, coaches, support staff, trainers, equipment managers and practice managers, thank you,” Myers posted. “I am truly grateful for the memories and for everything I’ve learned here at UB. However, it is now time for new beginnings. I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. I’m ready for a new opportunity and excited to get to work!”

Another UB quarterback, sophomore Casey Case, also declared his intention to transfer on Monday.

UB (6-6) is preparing to play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Alabama against former quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who transferred to Georgia State as a graduate student.

Myers did not dress for UB’s victory against Akron in the regular season finale after he set career highs rushing for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the previous week’s overtime loss against Kent State.

Cole Snyder, a Southwestern graduate who transferred to UB from Rutgers, won the starting job in a competition with Myers and Case during preseason. Snyder completed 59% of his passes for 2,765 yards, with 17 touchdowns and interceptions in starting all 12 games. He rushed for 140 yards and touchdowns.

Myers completed 51% of his passes for 1,316 yards, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, in his UB career. The dual-threat quarterback ran for 386 yards and scoring 10 TDs. He played in 18 games, starting seven.

Following a redshirt season, Myers became the first freshman quarterback to start a UB opener in 2019. He had 607 yards passing, six touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 94 yards rushing and two more scores before injuring his neck in the fifth game of his freshman season.

Myers was utilized as a runner through the 2021 season before starting the final two games after Vantrease got hurt. He finished the season with 703 yards passing, four touchdowns and five interceptions, while running for 179 yards and four TDs.

