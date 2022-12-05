ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

mynbc5.com

Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
ROUSES POINT, NY
northcountrynow.com

Hat and mitten drive in Massena

Massena Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 is hosting its annual hat and mitten drive for children in local schools who may be in need this winter. Pictured is Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 2nd Vice President and 7th grade ELA teacher at J.W. Leary Junior High School, Julie Pratti. The hats and mittens will be delivered to the four local elementary schools as well as J.W. Leary. The hat and mitten drive will continue through February. Donations can be dropped off at the Amvets Post 4 Andrews Street location. Photo submitted by Sandi Cockanye.
MASSENA, NY
North Country Public Radio

Long-awaited traffic light at busy Plattsburgh intersection goes live

A much-anticipated traffic light in Plattsburgh is now fully operational. The town energized the light at the intersection of Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive Friday morning. Ampersand serves as an entrance to and exit from Consumer Square. That plaza is home to Walmart, many other chain stores and restaurants. Rugar Street connects the town and city of Plattsburgh, running from Plattsburgh West to SUNY Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Keeping young kids active during winter

Physical activity and healthy play are critical to the development of young children, but keeping them active when it’s cold outside can be tough. The Heart Network’s Creating Healthy Schools & Communities (CHSC) program works to enhance nutrition and physical activity for kids by working with childcare providers across Franklin County to promote adoption of policies that ensure young children can thrive. With winter settling in across the North Country, we’ve partnered with Play ADK — a Saranac Lake-based nonprofit working to establish a children’s museum and family resource center serving the Adirondacks — to provide families with tips for keeping kids active.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence Seaway closing December 31

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The shipping season is once again coming to an end. For the 2022 navigation season, all vessels have been directed by Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway officials to clear the seaway by 11:59 p.m. on December 20, according to a Seaway notice. The closing period officially...
MASSENA, NY
North Country Public Radio

North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore

Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation

ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
ROUSES POINT, NY
mynbc5.com

Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — CVPH received a phone call about a bomb threat just before 8 A.M. on Sunday morning. New York State Police and the Plattsburgh City Police conducted a full sweep of the facility and its campus, using K-9 units to secure the premises. They say nothing suspicious was found.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid debuts one-of-a-kind indoor sledding track

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — Northern New York is set to show off a one-of-a-kind indoor sledding track for winter sports athletes looking to get a jump on the competition. Ever since it first hosted the Winter Olympics, Lake Placid has been a breeding ground for some of the top athletes in the country.
LAKE PLACID, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY

