Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
northcountrynow.com
Hat and mitten drive in Massena
Massena Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 is hosting its annual hat and mitten drive for children in local schools who may be in need this winter. Pictured is Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 2nd Vice President and 7th grade ELA teacher at J.W. Leary Junior High School, Julie Pratti. The hats and mittens will be delivered to the four local elementary schools as well as J.W. Leary. The hat and mitten drive will continue through February. Donations can be dropped off at the Amvets Post 4 Andrews Street location. Photo submitted by Sandi Cockanye.
North Country Public Radio
Long-awaited traffic light at busy Plattsburgh intersection goes live
A much-anticipated traffic light in Plattsburgh is now fully operational. The town energized the light at the intersection of Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive Friday morning. Ampersand serves as an entrance to and exit from Consumer Square. That plaza is home to Walmart, many other chain stores and restaurants. Rugar Street connects the town and city of Plattsburgh, running from Plattsburgh West to SUNY Plattsburgh.
adirondackalmanack.com
Keeping young kids active during winter
Physical activity and healthy play are critical to the development of young children, but keeping them active when it’s cold outside can be tough. The Heart Network’s Creating Healthy Schools & Communities (CHSC) program works to enhance nutrition and physical activity for kids by working with childcare providers across Franklin County to promote adoption of policies that ensure young children can thrive. With winter settling in across the North Country, we’ve partnered with Play ADK — a Saranac Lake-based nonprofit working to establish a children’s museum and family resource center serving the Adirondacks — to provide families with tips for keeping kids active.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence Seaway closing December 31
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The shipping season is once again coming to an end. For the 2022 navigation season, all vessels have been directed by Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway officials to clear the seaway by 11:59 p.m. on December 20, according to a Seaway notice. The closing period officially...
mynbc5.com
Town of Plattsburgh unveils new traffic light at high-accident intersection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The town of Plattsburgh has unveiled a new traffic light at a problematic intersection. The new light stands at the intersection of Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street at the back of the Consumer Square Shopping Center. Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman celebrated the debut of the...
Thrillist
This Lake Placid Hotel Brings Japanese & Scandinavian Influences to the Adirondacks
This winter, get ready to be transported to Japan and Scandinavia without having to leave the state of New York. Lark Hotels is opening its newest property, dubbed Bluebird Lake Placid, in the Adirondacks, and it is set to be a gorgeous oasis of relaxation. Slated to open on January...
North Country Public Radio
North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore
Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
wwnytv.com
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is making good on millions of dollars owed to North Country communities. On December 1st, the tribe paid a total of almost $2.4 million to St. Lawrence County and the towns of Massena and Brasher. The money is for unpaid “Tribal-State Compact...
suncommunitynews.com
Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation
ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
mynbc5.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — CVPH received a phone call about a bomb threat just before 8 A.M. on Sunday morning. New York State Police and the Plattsburgh City Police conducted a full sweep of the facility and its campus, using K-9 units to secure the premises. They say nothing suspicious was found.
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid debuts one-of-a-kind indoor sledding track
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — Northern New York is set to show off a one-of-a-kind indoor sledding track for winter sports athletes looking to get a jump on the competition. Ever since it first hosted the Winter Olympics, Lake Placid has been a breeding ground for some of the top athletes in the country.
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: This 7,024 square foot $1,650,000 home has views of Lake Champlain
This Colchester home sits on a lot overlooking lake Champlain and has its own mooring for a sailboat or motor boat. It has a 1200 square foot primary suite that includes a oversized shower and a jetted tub. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $1,650,000. Square Feet:...
Police: Overnight car accident leaves person trapped in Westport
The 1 a.m. crash resulted in a vehicle being submerged in 2 feet of water in a creek off Imperial Avenue.
mynbc5.com
St. Lawrence County couple arrested after child ingested cocaine, marijuana
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Winthrop, New York, couple were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after their child was found to have cocaine and marijuana in their system. New York State Police said 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts brought their child to Massena...
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
mynbc5.com
Woman tried to steal items, assaulted Walmart employee in Williston, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly tried to steal items from Walmart and assaulted a store employee. The department posted the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7 p.m.
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
Comments / 1