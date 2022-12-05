ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Yellen predicts ‘much lower inflation’ by end of 2023, sees risk of recession

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday predicted a significant reduction in inflation by the end of 2023, while also noting the continued risk of a recession. “I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there’s not … an unanticipated shock,” Yellen told Norah O’Donnell during an interview…
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Climb After Wholesale Prices Rise Faster Than Expected

Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up about 10 basis points at 3.595%. The 2-year yield rose more than 3 basis points to 4.346%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

