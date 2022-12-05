Read full article on original website
Knoxville Fire continues investigation into Clinton Highway fires
An investigation is underway after Knoxville had several fires in the area.
WATE
Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"
WATE
A home for the holidays
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing. A home for the...
WATE
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff’s office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole. WATE Midday News. Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive …...
WATE
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
WATE
TSSAA allows student NILs
Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water
Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
Vehicles damaged after crash on University Avenue in Knoxville
WATE 6 was at the scene of two cars that were damaged after a crash in North Knoxville.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Children, teens receive a holiday experience on Bell Street
Those with Overcoming Believers Church were helping people get in the holiday spirit with their annual blessings on the Bell Street event Saturday.
WATE
UT wins best student section
Union County Director of Schools search narrows to two candidates
The Union County School Board has narrowed down its director of schools search to two candidates, Angela Messer and Greg Clay.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van to get to TN after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
Do you live in an ingredient household?
The term "ingredient household" has been making rounds on TikTok, but the term has been making it into Google searches for years.
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
How to make your Christmas tree last longer
Having a Christmas tree can add a lovely ambiance to a home during the holiday season, but for those who find their tree doesn't last long enough, these tips can help.
Several wrecks reported as rain moves through Knoxville, East TN
Multiple traffic incidents and crashes are affecting Knoxville drivers Wednesday morning.
