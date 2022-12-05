ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"

KFD continues investigation into Clinton Highway …. After reports of three separate incidents along Clinton Highway, officials said the fires are considered suspicious at this time. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s second oldest …. Learn about the history of Dandridge, Tennessee in this edition of Tennessee Treasures. A...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

A home for the holidays

A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing. A home for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search

Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TSSAA allows student NILs

Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water

Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT wins best student section

Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007. Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy