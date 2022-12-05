ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside

EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire

JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA

