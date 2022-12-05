Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Supect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270 including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
NJ officials not surprised by low number of bears killed so far in hunt
Just 21 bears had been reported to weigh stations after the first full day of New Jersey's bear hunt this week, but officials were not surprised by the low numbers, given the foggy and damp weather and the court-ordered delay in the season's start. Dave Golden, the state's assistant commissioner...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
George Bochetto After Columbus Ruling: 'They'll Have To Arrest Me' If They Won't Let Me Remove The Box
Today, the Dom Giordano Program was the first to report that a Commonwealth Court judge ruled that the box around the Columbus Statue must come down, with the lead attorney pushing for the removal, George Bochetto, joining the show.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WFMZ-TV Online
New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
WFMZ-TV Online
Funeral services announced for Lehigh County firefighters who died battling house fire in Schuylkill County
Funeral services have been set for the two Lehigh County firefighters who died while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County. The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli has announced arrangements for fallen firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two were killed in a fire that is being...
WFMZ-TV Online
AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
WFMZ-TV Online
Holiday Lights - Christmas lights for Pop- Bangor, Pa.
Do you have the best holiday lights display in the area? Share your photos and videos with u…
WFMZ-TV Online
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shapiro taps former Philadelphia public officials for Pa. cabinet roles
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has filled several appointments in his cabinet, two with longtime ties to Philadelphia public service. They will lead as his executive deputy chief of staff, general counsel and budget secretary, respectively.
At least one black bear culled since state's controversial hunt resumed
At least one black bear has been brought to officials since the newly resumed state-sanctioned hunt began Tuesday afternoon.
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
