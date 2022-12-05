Read full article on original website
JiminyCricket
6d ago
why do people let their domesticated pets go loose, or get loose. Sooooo many homeless animals out there, most due to people and their neglect. Imagine thinking that your pet can just run the streets and survive. I was going to say that lucky is indeed lucky, but yeah.. the train and what it did to his poor spine and all. %$#@
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
billypenn.com
Income spikes in Point Breeze, Fishtown; The ‘girl in the box’; Renaming rec center for Tiffany Fletcher | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Annual household income rose 11% across the U.S. over the past decade, per American Community Survey data released last week, but stayed relatively flat in Philadelphia overall, at $52.6k. However, income spiked more than 80% in two Philly zip codes known to be centers of gentrification: 19146, which includes Point Breeze and Grays Ferry ($86.4k), and 19125, which covers Fishtown and parts of Kensington ($89.5k). [Capital-Star/U.S. Census/Inquirer$]
Norristown School District Offers Drivers 2023 Resolution: Stop Maneuvering around Buses Picking up Kids
Starting in Jan. 2023, Norristown School District buses will have license detection technology to identify impatient drivers passing their school buses during stops. Norristown drivers who let their elapsed patience awaiting school kids boarding a stopped, flashing bus had better calm down in early 2023. Justin Heinze, Norristown Patch, reported on a high-tech license plate detection system coming to the ubiquitous morning yellow transport.
Road rage on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport leads to gunfire exchange
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A road rage incident on I-95 ended in a gunfire exchange on Sunday morning. Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side near Exit 12. Police say a newer-model white Kia K5 sedan driver opened fire on a golden SUV after a dispute. The car was hit several times on the passenger door.The Kia driver is described as male, heavy built and in his 30sThe driver of the SUV then returned fire in self-defense, officials say. The Kia driver then fled southbound taking the exits 12A and 12B.Exit 12 is near Philadelphia International Airport.The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries, police say.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information on this case. You may call 911 or (215) 452-5216.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative
City officials will hold a news conference on Monday at 30th and Wharton streets to celebrate the groundbreaking on affordable housing. The post Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phillyvoice.com
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
travelawaits.com
Why We’re Considering Retiring In This Charming Pennsylvania Community
In March 2021, after retiring in Cuenca, Ecuador, for over 10 years, we stored our furnishings and began traveling full time in search of the ”next place.” Our journey thus far has taken us to popular expat destinations in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. But we’re also open...
PhillyBite
Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia
Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
sanatogapost.com
Local Weis Markets Join in Hospital Fund-Raiser
GILBERTSVILLE PA – Weis Markets in Gilbertsville, Pennsburg, Norristown, and Oley are among 34 of the supermarket chain’s store locations participating in a fund-raising drive to benefit Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital and other children’s health organizations. It’s happening through a point-of-purchase (at top) “round-up” program,...
fox29.com
Two 21-year-olds shot in the face at exact same time in separate Philadelphia shootings, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in two Philadelphia neighborhoods Sunday morning, hitting two different men in the face. Police say both shootings unfolded at 3:05 a.m.; one on Convention Avenue in University City and the other on 54th Street in Kingsessing. The victims, both 21-year-old men, were shot one time...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?
There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
Rt. 420 Bridge in Prospect Park Closed Indefinitely and Abruptly
The Rt 420 Wanamaker Avenue bridge in Prospect ParkPhoto byThe Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation suddenly announced Wednesday night it was closing the Rt 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park indefinitely after major structural issues were found, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 1507 Christian Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at a four-story, five-unit building at 1507 Christian Street, a multi-family development rising in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia. The development stands on the north side of the block between South 15th and South 16th streets. Designed by Gnome Architects and developed by Zatos Investments (which also serves as the contractor), the structure spans 6,168 square feet and features a roof deck. Permits list a construction cost of $375,000.
fox29.com
State Police: Road rage suspect wanted for shooting at woman driving on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes on I-95 South Sunday morning as police say road rage sparked a shootout between two vehicles. Pennsylvania State Police say a female victim was approaching Exit 12 towards Philadelphia when shots were fired from the suspected vehicle. One bullet struck the chrome molding of the front...
fox29.com
Police: 3 shot, including teen girl, in deadly home invasion near Temple University campus
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Another home invasion near Temple University came to tragic end with one man shot and killed, another man critically injured and a teen girl suffering several gunshots. Philadelphia police say two male suspects opened fire after kicking in the front door of a house on the 1800...
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
