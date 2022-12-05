ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next cold front still on the way for Tuesday

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week. From highway work to lane closers in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges. Updated: 4 hours...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first Whataburger location in the Springfield area in decades opens on Monday, December 12. The Republic location will begin service at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only. Whataburger plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery in the coming weeks.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Runners in the Ozarks take part 4th annual Santa run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nothing will get you more into the Christmas spirit than seeing a herd of runners dressed as Santa Claus running down the street. Runners participated in the 4th annual Santa Run and were given a five-piece Santa suit to run in. After the 5k, runners were...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to help area children with autism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield. Arc of the Ozarks made the announcement Friday night as part of a partnership with Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University. Lawmakers approved a $5 million grant for the clinic. It will provide...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy