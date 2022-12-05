Read full article on original website
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next cold front still on the way for Tuesday
PICTURES: Rain doesn’t spoil 2022 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The rain did not spoil the Christmas spirit for the annual Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade. Check out the sights from this year’s parade.
SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week. Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m. “We’ll sing carols and hand out treats and...
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first Whataburger location in the Springfield area in decades opens on Monday, December 12. The Republic location will begin service at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only. Whataburger plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery in the coming weeks.
PARADE MAP: See the route and parking for Saturday’s downtown Springfield Christmas parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas spirit will fill downtown Springfield on Saturday as the annual Christmas parade returns. The parade’s theme is ‘Hope for the Holidays.’ It will feature floats, high school bands, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade begins at 2...
Runners in the Ozarks take part 4th annual Santa run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nothing will get you more into the Christmas spirit than seeing a herd of runners dressed as Santa Claus running down the street. Runners participated in the 4th annual Santa Run and were given a five-piece Santa suit to run in. After the 5k, runners were...
James River Church delivering gifts to Springfield elementary school children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Over the next several days, Christmas will come early for hundreds of Springfield elementary schoolers. Workers and volunteers with James River Church will deliver gifts for every student at four SPS schools. The outreach events include a holiday show and are part of the church’s Season of Giving campaign.
Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that a woman...
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to help area children with autism
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield. Arc of the Ozarks made the announcement Friday night as part of a partnership with Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University. Lawmakers approved a $5 million grant for the clinic. It will provide...
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
Springfield Police Department explains how to avoid porch pirates during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season for online shopping, and the criminals know it too. Officials from the Springfield Police Department say they see increased opportunistic offenders during the holiday season. “What I would be afraid of is maybe somebody realizing that you’re not home, or they’re not...
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
