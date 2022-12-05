ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Miller Park Zoo is inviting the community to come see the zoo decorated for the holidays. People can enjoy activities, local vendors and see Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying the decorated zoo. Participants...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Peoria Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening in Peoria on Sterling Avenue Friday. Owner’s Matt and Angie Hanzel opened their second location in under a year. Open from 8 a.m. until midnight on Dec. 9th, the owners and employees celebrated with a ribbon cutting in...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fashion Show Toy Drive

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People are getting into the holiday spirit as Christmas is right around the corner. Brian and AJ Yarbrough joined WMBD This Morning & Good Day Central Illinois Friday to tell viewers about their upcoming toy drive. You can drop of toys at A Sharp Effect...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

First round of artists announced for Summer Camp Music Festival 2023

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Summer Camp Music Festival is back, and the first round of artists confirmed to perform was announced Friday. The festival, which takes place at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in 2023. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the festival.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Safety Network ready to get feet on the ground running

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Safety Network members have been trying to figure out problems and solutions to violence in Peoria for the past year and a half. At Friday’s meeting, members began discussing which neighborhoods they planned to go to, who to talk to, and how to lower violence.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bed Blitz Program partners with Bloomington school to build beds

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At the seventh annual Bed Blitz in October, Director Robert Bosquez said he wanted to partner with local schools in McLean County. It didn’t take long for that wish to come true. On Thursday, the Bed Blitz Program partnered with Washington Elementary School in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington vacant building partially demolished after overnight fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A portion of a two-story vacant building in Bloomington was demolished after an early morning fire kept firefighters busy for hours. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, fire crews responded to the fire, located in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street, at approximately 1:21 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews entered the building and saw smoke throughout the building coming from flames on the first and second floors.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

89 weapons traded in during Peoria Police Department gun buyback

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department saw a large demand during its third gun buyback this year. Saturday morning, community members lined up outside of First Baptist and Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria to get rid of their unwanted firearms. “I had a couple of old shotguns...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Interested in being a lawmaker for a week? Apply now

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell and McLean County Republicans announced Friday that they are seeking someone to replace retiring Rep. Keith Sommer (R-Morton) to serve in the General Assembly’s lame duck session in January. Rep. Sommer submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, and local Republicans are looking...
Central Illinois Proud

Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 10, 2022

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Notre Dame girls basketball stayed undefeated beating Metamora 62-42. Washington girls also moved to 9-0 with a 67-41 win over Eureka. Normal Community girls beat Pekin 52-27. Morton boys won a nail biter over Champaign Central 51-48.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin Electoral Board votes to remove mayoral candidate Becky Cloyd from the April ballot

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Electoral Board voted to remove Councilmember Becky Cloyd from the April municipal ballot. The tension was thick during the electoral board meeting on Friday. The board heard objections from residents John Burns and Tim Latronico against Cloyd’s petition for mayor because her paperwork was incomplete. She was missing circulator information on several pages. After hearing the objectors and Cloyd’s counsel the board voted two-to-one to keep mayoral candidate Cloyd off the ballot.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One person dead after car crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– One person is dead after a traffic crash near the area of Ireland Grove Road and Hershey Road, according to Bloomington Police Department’s Facebook page. Around 7:02 p.m., Bloomington police were dispatched to the area, where the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Drivers...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One person dead after traffic crash in Chillicothe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A driver was pronounced deceased on scene in a one-vehicle crash early Friday evening. At approximately 4:18 p.m., Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of E. Hart Lane. The 44-year-old female driver was ejected from their car. THIS STORY...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hearings begin on petitions for non-elected positions in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — New debate and more controversy over three non-elected positions in the Town of Normal and if those positions and candidates should appear on April’s municipal election ballot. The question for Normal’s electoral board; are the petitions for city clerk, supervisor and collector legally valid?...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois State wins thriller in electric return to Horton Field House

NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Illinois State Redbirds escaped with a win in their electric return to Horton Field House, their first game in the old arena since 1988. ISU won 77-71, going on an 8-0 run in the final eight minutes of the game. The players were in awe of the game’s atmosphere.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin murder suspect pleads not guilty to all charges

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of killing 53-year-old Pekin man Richard Wass pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade appeared in court Thursday and entered a “not guilty” plea for all three charges, which include first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.
PEKIN, IL

