Moore County, NC

Post Register

Short-handed No. 8 NC State women beat South Florida 65-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Once star point guard Diamond Johnson was hurt, others stepped up for No. 8 North Carolina State. Johnson scored 14 points before spraining her right ankle in the first half and the short-handed Wolfpack pieced together enough offense combined with tenacious defense to defeat South Florida 65-57.
RALEIGH, NC
UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday. Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

