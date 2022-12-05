Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime
Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday
The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon. One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline. NFL fans are furious. "Did the refs just...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
NFL World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Player's Wife Drama
The wife of a notable NFL star isn't happy with the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade. Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, sounded off on President Biden's decision to trade the arms dealer for the WNBA star. “Well what originally blew me away is how America (Americans)...
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
NFL World Praying For Russell Wilson On Sunday
Hopefully Russell Wilson is OK. The Denver Broncos starting quarterback hasn't played well this season, but he's not giving up, either. On Sunday, the Broncos starting quarterback took a massive hit, likely causing an injury. Wilson was down on the field for a while before needing help getting off of it.
What Marvin Harrison Jr Did After Losing Major Wide Receiver Award
On Thursday, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was recognized as the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner — topping Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson. Harrison Jr. appeared to take this loss to heart. Late last night, Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison posted a photo of...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Sideline Photo
The Buccaneers are facing the 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday afternoon. So far, the Buccaneers are getting absolutely crushed. It's San Francisco 21, Tampa Bay 0 midway through the second quarter. Tom Brady is showing some frustration on the sideline. "Brock Purdy and the 49ers are up...
Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation
The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Tom Brady's Family Reportedly Makes Decision On 49ers Game
Tom Brady is back at his childhood stomping grounds this weekend. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the San Francisco 49ers, and the San Mateo, Calif. native has had to find plenty of tickets at Levi's Stadium. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Brady's family and friends will...
Breaking: 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Update
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another potential big blow to their offense on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury just before halftime and had to be carted off the field. He was originally trying to get off the field by himself but couldn't.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
