Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Update On Playing Status

Odell Beckham Jr. has some big decisions to make. Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)

It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Deebo Samuel carted off field in tears with awful-looking leg injury [UPDATED]

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel was carted off the field for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers could be without their Swiss army knife for quite some time. Deebo Samuel, the do-it-all running back/wide receiver/whatever his role is on any given Sunday had his leg rolled up on, and seemingly twisted it in the wrong direction.
Patrick Mahomes invents a new type of throw: Best memes and tweets

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to dazzle with his trademark magic by inventing an entirely new way to do a no-look pass. “Creative” is a word often attributed to Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy for the ways in which they continuously innovate the game with marvelous trick plays, but creativity in Kansas City isn’t limited to coaches.
Russell Wilson suffers scary head injury after taking big hit vs Chiefs [UPDATED]

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was arguably having his best game of the season, but unfortunately had to leave early with a head injury. It hasn’t been an easy first season with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson. After being dealt to The Mile High City with hopes of creating a Super Bowl contender, Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t held up their end of the bargain. Meanwhile, Denver’s defense continues to deliver week after week.
NFL Twitter blasts refs for brutal roughing the passer call against Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were ready to get off the field after a big Jaelen Phillips sack but then the flag came out with a brutal call that sent NFL Twitter mad. Outside of the wildest Tyreek hill touchdown (or any touchdown for that matter) that NFL fans will ever see, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t get anything going on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the defense was doing its best to keep them in the game.
Ludicrous Tyreek Hill fumble return TD makes NFL Twitter go wild: Best memes and tweets

Tyreek Hill has been electric with the Dolphins but nothing has come close to the wild fumble return TD he scored on Sunday Night Football against LA. No one is going to argue that Tyreek Hill has been everything and more that the Miami Dolphins hoped for when they traded for the star wide receiver this offseason. The former Chiefs receiver entered Week 14 leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, having accrued 1,379 through 12 games.
3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
Josh Allen takes note of reporter after Bills offense gets called out (Video)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a simple response to a reporter who said their offense doesn’t look Super Bowl-caliber. The Buffalo Bills held the top seed in the AFC entering Week 14 after they defeated the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals the week prior. The Bills were out for revenge against the New York Jets, the team who beat them back in Week 9.
Jets QB Mike White’s latest injury is legitimately terrifying [UPDATED]

New York Jets quarterback Mike White left the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills have taking a very hard hit. The New York Jets offense had been much more productive with Mike White as the starting quarterback than with Zach Wilson. White had a tough challenge, as he took on the Buffalo Bills, who have a stout defense even without pass rusher Von Miller.
