Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Update On Playing Status
Odell Beckham Jr. has some big decisions to make. Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.
Cowboys Jerry Jones Offers Odell Beckham Jr. 'Ticking' Hint; OBJ Does Same on Giants
“Yes, we’re still in contact,'' Jerry Jones says of OBJ. "Is there a timeline? Probably the fact that time is ticking in terms of getting in here and really initiating the heavy work in rehab.'' Did he say "ticking''?
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
The Cowboys stars were among 10 NFL players fined for a total of over $100,000.
Tom Brady was getting beat so bad that FOX cut away from the game
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were being beaten so badly by the 49ers that FOX switched to the Panthers-Seahawks in the third quarter. Remember less than a week ago when Tom Brady reminded everyone in the NFL why he’s the GOAT?. Circumstances couldn’t have been more different on Sunday...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons learns lesson on Brittney Griner release, social media
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
Deebo Samuel carted off field in tears with awful-looking leg injury [UPDATED]
San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel was carted off the field for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers could be without their Swiss army knife for quite some time. Deebo Samuel, the do-it-all running back/wide receiver/whatever his role is on any given Sunday had his leg rolled up on, and seemingly twisted it in the wrong direction.
Patrick Mahomes invents a new type of throw: Best memes and tweets
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to dazzle with his trademark magic by inventing an entirely new way to do a no-look pass. “Creative” is a word often attributed to Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy for the ways in which they continuously innovate the game with marvelous trick plays, but creativity in Kansas City isn’t limited to coaches.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Russell Wilson suffers scary head injury after taking big hit vs Chiefs [UPDATED]
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was arguably having his best game of the season, but unfortunately had to leave early with a head injury. It hasn’t been an easy first season with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson. After being dealt to The Mile High City with hopes of creating a Super Bowl contender, Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t held up their end of the bargain. Meanwhile, Denver’s defense continues to deliver week after week.
NFL Twitter blasts refs for brutal roughing the passer call against Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were ready to get off the field after a big Jaelen Phillips sack but then the flag came out with a brutal call that sent NFL Twitter mad. Outside of the wildest Tyreek hill touchdown (or any touchdown for that matter) that NFL fans will ever see, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t get anything going on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the defense was doing its best to keep them in the game.
Ludicrous Tyreek Hill fumble return TD makes NFL Twitter go wild: Best memes and tweets
Tyreek Hill has been electric with the Dolphins but nothing has come close to the wild fumble return TD he scored on Sunday Night Football against LA. No one is going to argue that Tyreek Hill has been everything and more that the Miami Dolphins hoped for when they traded for the star wide receiver this offseason. The former Chiefs receiver entered Week 14 leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, having accrued 1,379 through 12 games.
3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
Lions tackle Taylor Decker dunks on Jalen Reagor for Vikings failed guarantee
Lions tackle Taylor Decker was among those in Detroit who ribbed Vikings WR Jalen Reagor for his failed guarantee of a Minnesota win. If you’re going to guarantee a victory, you sure as hell better be capable of backing up that guarantee. Jalen Reagor of the Vikings wasn’t, and now he’s the laughingstock of Detroit.
Josh Allen takes note of reporter after Bills offense gets called out (Video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a simple response to a reporter who said their offense doesn’t look Super Bowl-caliber. The Buffalo Bills held the top seed in the AFC entering Week 14 after they defeated the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals the week prior. The Bills were out for revenge against the New York Jets, the team who beat them back in Week 9.
Brock Purdy beating Tom Brady resulted in a wild accumulation of stats
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, made history in several ways by beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Brock Purdy can say he’s done something no one else in the NFL has: He beat Tom Brady in his first career start. The 49ers rookie quarterback, who was...
Broncos could have longest active playoff drought by season’s end
The Denver Broncos could potentially have the longest active playoff drought by season’s end. Depending on if the New York Jets take flight in the final quarter of the season, the Denver Broncos might have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. With the Broncos falling to a...
Jets QB Mike White’s latest injury is legitimately terrifying [UPDATED]
New York Jets quarterback Mike White left the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills have taking a very hard hit. The New York Jets offense had been much more productive with Mike White as the starting quarterback than with Zach Wilson. White had a tough challenge, as he took on the Buffalo Bills, who have a stout defense even without pass rusher Von Miller.
Tom Brady looking like Mr. Irrelevant vs. Mr. Irrelevant: Best memes and tweets
Young Brock Purdy made Tom Brady look like an old man in a battle for the real Mr. Irrelevant. Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady got so out of hand that FOX pivoted off its NFC Game of the Week in most regions of the country. It came as quite the...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0