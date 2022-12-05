ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delton, MI

98.7 WFGR

When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?

A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction

JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

