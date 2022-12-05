Read full article on original website
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?
A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’
A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event.
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
WWMTCw
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
These four West Michigan counties received grants to improve parks, trails
MICHIGAN, USA — Fourteen Michigan communities will see upgrades to parks and trails thanks to more than $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state funding will be going to 14 communities. Four parks in West Michigan received grants, including Kent, Allegan, Newaygo and Berrien...
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
WWMT
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
'It warms my heart from top to bottom': Hundreds show up to help Santa Claus Girls' mission
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Rebekah Burris, she dedicated her Saturday morning to driving presents for The Santa Claus Girls, helping Kent County families put gifts under their Christmas Tree. "I just love getting involved with the community and volunteering where I can," said Burris. She volunteered as a...
Dispatch: Injuries in multi-vehicle Cascade Twp. crash
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving serious injuries.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Need for food and gifts increases by 25 percent at Salvation Army in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army in Kent County is seeing more than a 20 percent increase in requests for food and gifts this holiday season. It comes as the agency is seeing a decrease in donations. About 18,000 families are asking The Salvation Army for help this...
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction
JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
