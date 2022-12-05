Read full article on original website
Plaschke: Nutty Bolts are better than stinking Rams. Can Chargers finally win over L.A.?
With the Rams stinking and out of the playoff picture, the nutty Chargers could make a dent into their L.A. popularity by making the playoffs.
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
What’s Bugging Andy? Bowl game nonsense.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy Fales says the majority of bowl games are somehow now even less important. And that’s saying something.
Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
