Christmas shopping 2022: Check out Walmart’s holiday rollbacks and save up to 30%

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Most guests pass on the cocktail wieners and skip the picked-over antipasto buffet. So if you want to “win” Christmas this year, you have to come up with something different for your holiday spread. How about a few slices of Wagyu beef or a tray of authentic NYC cannoli? Costco is stopping at nothing this holiday season to make hosting both memorable and dramatic. If your budget allows, here’s a look at what the warehouse retailer is offering to really wow your Christmas crowd:

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO