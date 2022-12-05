Read full article on original website
China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING — China will drop a travel tracing requirement as part of an uncertain exit from its strict “zero-COVID” policies that have elicited widespread dissatisfaction. At midnight on Monday, the smart phone app will cease to function, meaning residents’ travels will not be traced and recorded, potentially reducing the likelihood they will be forced into quarantine for visiting pandemic hot spots. China’s ruling Communist Party allows no independent parties to conduct verification and such apps have been used in past to suppress travel and free speech. It’s part of a package of apps that includes the health code, which has yet...
Covid outbreak appears to strike Beijing as top Chinese expert warns of 'rapid spread'
China is bracing for an unprecendented wave of Covid-19 cases after dismantling large parts of its repressive zero-Covid policy last week, with a leading expert warning Omicron variants were "spreading rapidly" and signs of an outbreak rattling the country's capital.
Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources
HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Revealed: Brazil goldminers carve illegal ‘Road to Chaos’ out of Amazon reserve
The surveillance plane eased off the runway and banked west towards the frontline of one of Brazil’s most dramatic environmental and humanitarian crises. Its objective: a clandestine 120km (75-mile) road that illegal mining mafias have carved out of the jungles of Brazil’s largest Indigenous territory in recent months, in an audacious attempt to smuggle excavators into those supposedly protected lands.
Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to slash 2022 banker bonuses in Asia by up to half - sources
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) plans to slash investment bankers' annual bonuses by as much as 50% in Asia, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter, as the Wall Street firm reins in costs to tackle tough market conditions that have hit its revenue.
Who’s snitching on the big crypto group chat?
I have been somewhat unsure of what to make about The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times’ reports about text messages, sent on Signal, between rivals Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried around the time FTX went up in smoke. That’s because I am not entirely sure who leaked them or who stands to benefit. But I’m pretty sure someone leaked to both of those outlets because the reports went up within hours of each other. So someone wants everyone to know about this!
Stellantis is blaming EVs for its upcoming Jeep layoffs
Stellantis, the company behind Fiat, Dodge, and Jeep, has announced that it plans to halt one of its plants and lay off 1,200 workers come February. Its reasoning? Pressure from COVID-19, sure, along with a dash of chip shortages — but mainly all those electric vehicles it has to make.
Elon Musk’s $8 Twitter Blue subscription is coming back with phone number verification and a higher price on iOS
Twitter’s relaunching its Blue subscription on Monday, one month after abandoning a chaotic first attempt that spurred hoax accounts and general mayhem. As reported previously, the subscription will cost $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store to make up for the up to 30 percent commission Apple takes off of in-app purchases. This time, anyone paying for Blue who wants to display a “verified” checkmark on their profile will need to register a phone number first, and changing your “handle, display name or profile photo” will remove the label until your account is reviewed again.
Apple will let its employees talk about discrimination and abuse
Apple will no longer bar employees from speaking out about workplace harassment and discrimination issues, as first reported by the Financial Times. The company shared the news following a review of Apple’s non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), which previously excluded language surrounding the discussion of working conditions. Apple shareholders voted to...
Alphabet’s Wing shows off drone deliveries from new command center
Wing, the delivery-by-drone company under Alphabet’s umbrella, is revealing its new remote operations center where pilots can monitor multiple missions at a time. Its latest facility is stationed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, the same place it's been operating local deliveries for companies like Walgreens. The Texas location...
Now you can go password-free in Chrome with passkeys
Passkeys are now available to use in Chrome. Google added the passwordless secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108 after going through a testing period that started in October. The feature now works using Chrome on both desktop and mobile running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Google also...
Activists respond to Apple choosing encryption over invasive image scanning plans
When Apple introduced its slate of initiatives to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, last year, they were controversial, to say the least. While some praised the company for taking action, there was also no shortage of detractors, some of whom said that Apple’s plans to do on-device scanning for illegal content would require an unacceptable huge hit to user privacy.
The pint-sized DJI Mini 3 comes with a suitably mini price
After weeks of leaks, DJI has officially announced the DJI Mini 3, a more affordable version of the original DJI Mini 3 Pro drone that targets amateurs and first-time flyers. The DJI Mini 3 is available for purchase today and costs $559 when paired with a DJI RC-N1 controller, or $699 with the DJI RC controller. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo is also available for $858, which includes the Mini 3 drone, a DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller, a Shoulder Bag, a Two-Way Charging Hub, and two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries.
Apple’s terrific M1 iPad Air is matching its best price to date right now
The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re doing a little weekend window shopping for yourself or others this weekend, we’ve collected a handful of excellent deals that we think we think will allow you to cross more than just a few names off your list. Starting things...
Lexus could save the stick shift for EVs, if drivers are willing to pretend
The manual transmission, once a staple of base trim economy cars and high-end sports cars alike, has been in decline for years now. But for a small and shrinking group of drivers, the answer to that is “from my cold, dead hands.”. So manual gearbox purists will be delighted...
