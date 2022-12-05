ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302Uvr_0jYPK0B400

UPDATED with latest : A man who shot Lady Gaga ’s dog walker during the theft of two of the singer’s French bulldogs pleaded no contest today to an attempted murder charge and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in prison.

James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to the single count of attempted murder with great bodily injury, while also admitting a prior strike, in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021 attack on Lady Gaga’s longtime dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was in court Monday for the hearing and blasted the defendant, saying the shooting changed his life forever.

In exchange for his plea to the attempted murder count, prosecutors dismissed charges of second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and being a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

“The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim,” according to a statement from the District Attorney’s Office. There were five people in all arrested in connection with the incident.

Earlier this year, Lafayette Shon Whaley, 28, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery for the theft and was sentenced to six years in state prison. He admitted a prior strike for a 2016 criminal threats case. Two other charges against him, including attempted murder, were dismissed as a result of  his plea.

Whaley’s plea came eight days after co-defendant Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery and admitted that another defendant was armed during the attack. White was sentenced Aug. 3 to four years in state prison.

Jennifer McBride — who police said reported that she found the dogs and responded to a reward email to return them — is charged with one count each of being an accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property.

The 52-year-old woman, who brought the dogs to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Division, allegedly had a relationship with Harold White, the now-42-year-old father of Jaylin White, according to police and prosecutors.

Harold White pleaded no contest Monday to possession of a firearm with a prior conviction. He is set to be sentenced next year, according to prosecutors.

PREVIOUSLY on April 29, 2021 : Five people have been arrested in the recent shooting of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and the theft of the singer’s two French bulldogs, the Los Angeles Police Department said today. Among those arrested was the woman who returned the dogs two nights after the Feb. 24 crime in hope of cashing in on a $500,000 reward.

According to police, the suspects are not believed to have known of Gaga’s connection to the dogs. Three of the suspects — ages 18, 19 and 27 — are gang members who knew of the breed’s value.

Arrested and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery were James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27. Harold White, the 40-year-old father of Jaylin White, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were charged with acting as accessories after the fact.

Gaga’s dogwalker and friend, Ryan Fischer, was shot once but survived. A third dog he’d been walking in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard was not stolen.

McBride, according to the LAPD , claimed that she found the dogs, named Koji and Gustav, and brought them to the department’s Olympic Station to collect the reward posted on Instagram by the singer-actress, who was in Italy filming House of Gucci.

Police later ascertained that McBride was in a relationship with the elder White.

Jackson, Whaley and both Whites “are all documented gang members from Los Angeles,” the LAPD said in its report.

Last month, Fischer posted an Instagram update on his condition, thanks first responders and telling Gaga, “Your babies are back and the family is whole…”

City News Service contributed to this report.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96

Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘Today’ Cheers Al Roker As Beloved Weatherman Returns Home From Hospital

Al Roker is home after two hospitalizations due to blood clots in his lungs and legs. The Today show weatherman shared the news on Instagram and was cheered on by his Today co-workers this morning. “Home!,” Roker wrote. “So incredibly grateful to familty, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.” On Today this morning, co-anchor Hoda Kotb shared the news while the theme from TV’s The A-Team played – said to be one of Roker’s favorite songs. Today‘s Carson Daly added that he recently encouraged Roker to return to the show if only to save his office from become...
Deadline

Patti LaBelle Show Stopped By Bomb Threat, Theater Evacuated, Show Postponed

A bomb threat halted a Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee Saturday night, with the confused singer hustled off-stage by security in the middle of talking to the audience. The Riverside Theater incident was captured on social media (see below). Two men rushed on stage and grabbed LaBelle, who initially was shocked and exclaimed, “Hold up. Wait!” The audience at first laughed at the incident, thinking it was part of the show. But when the backing musicians also abandoned the stage, that attitude changed to confusion. The house lights came up and the crowd then exited in an orderly fashion. Authorities evacuated everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadline

‘The Holiday Sitter’: Hallmark’s First Christmas Movie Featuring Same-Sex Couple Is For “Other People In The World Who Want To Be Acknowledged”

Starring in a Hallmark Christmas movie today isn’t much different than appearing in Mean Girls 18 years ago, says star Jonathan Bennett: just like he did with Lindsay Lohan in 2004, he “meet cutes” an attractive single in a rom-com type setting in The Holiday Sitter. This time, however, Bennett is making a little history: the movie debuting Dec. 11 at 8. p.m. marks the first time a Hallmark holiday flick revolves around a same-sex couple. In this case, Bennett plays a confirmed bachelor named Sam who agrees to watch his teen nephew and young niece while their parents are...
Deadline

Daniel Craig On The Fate Of James Bond In ‘No Time To Die’: “This Is It, I Don’t Want To Do Any More’

Daniel Craig is opening up about taking a final bow as James Bond with No Time To Die and what led him to suggest that ending for the iconic character. SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details on the No Time To Die ending. Craig ended a five-film run as 007 with 2021’s No Time To Die where his character ultimately sacrifices himself. The actor recently revealed in a new interview that ever since filming the first film that premiered in 2006 he already knew how he wanted the character to end. He told the Sunday Times that after the premiere of Casino Royale...
Deadline

Terrence O’Hara Dies: ‘NCIS,‘ ‘Smallville’ & ‘Angel’ TV Director Was 76

Terrence O’Hara, a television director known for his work on shows like NCIS, Smallville and Angel, has died. He was 76. In an Instagram post, O’Hara’s daughter Maddie confirmed the death of her father was Monday, December 5 due to cancer. “I never thought I’d be writing those words— it’s surreal. I’ve always imagined him walking me down the aisle, watching his grandkids grow up, and getting old at the lake with my mom. But cancers a bitch, and his life was cut too short,” she shared. “He’s been quietly battling for the past 5 years, this whole time, directing, working, fighting,...
Deadline

Gayle King Calls ‘GMA3’ Situation With Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes “Very Messy And Very Sloppy”

Gayle King, the CBS Mornings co-host, thinks things over at one of her rival shows have gotten a bit, well, “messy.” King was asked on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for her thoughts about the situation at ABC’s GMA3, in which co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes where at least temporarily pulled from hosting duties after their romantic relationship was made public. Watch the segment below. “Gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” King quickly responded, adding that she takes no pleasure in the competition’s turmoil. “I look at the situation and I do say...
Deadline

Pentagon Correspondent Barbara Starr To Depart CNN; Original Series Executive Jon Adler Also Exiting — Update

Barbara Starr, the longtime Pentagon correspondent for CNN, is departing the network. She wrote in a memo to staffers, “To my many colleagues and friends, With the expiration of my contract in the coming days I have made the decision to move on. Let me say this…you never say goodbye to your friends, so I won’t.” CNN’s Oliver Darcy first reported on her exit, and the network confirmed it. Starr joined CNN in 2001, having joined from ABC News where she worked as a producer. Her exit follows the layoff of hundreds of employees last week, including veteran correspondent Martin Savage and political analyst...
Deadline

Lizzo Steps In As Musical Guest For ‘Saturday Night Live’s Last Show Of 2022 After Yeah Yeah Yeahs Pull Out

Saturday Night Live‘s next episode on December 17 with host Austin Butler will feature musical guest Lizzo. She is stepping in for previously announced musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they are pulling out of SNL because of the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia. (You can see their post below.) He had been dealing with the illness for the past month but has not recovered enough to perform. A couple of days ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs also canceled their appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas which had been scheduled for tonight. Lizzo...
Deadline

James Gunn Says “Superman Is A Huge Priority” & Debunks Rumors Of Where He Stands With Henry Cavill

DC Studios co-head James Gunn is back on Twitter replying to fans and this time he is talking about Superman. The tweets come after news broke that Patty Jenkin’s version of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward and that Henry Cavill’s reprisal of the Man of Steel might not be happening. Gunn tweeted the poster of Superman celebrating the premiere “44 years ago” of the 1978 film that starred Christopher Reeve in the titular role. This opened up the forum for comic book fans to ask Gunn about the future of Superman as he works with co-head Peter Safran in...
Deadline

Elton John Says Farewell To Twitter Due To Misinformation; Elon Musk Responds

In the midst of his massive farewell tour, Sir Elton John took the time to say another goodbye this morning. “I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” John wrote on Twitter. The platform has been at the center of a number of controversies of late, most notably antisemitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were condemned by the ADL, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others. Then, less than two weeks ago, Twitter announced it will no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation...
Deadline

‘Thirteen Lives’ Director Ron Howard & Star Joel Edgerton On The Commitment To Cultural Authenticity And Painting An Intimate Portrait Of This Harrowing Journey — Contenders LA3C

Thirteen Lives tells the true story of the attempt to rescue a group of young boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in a system of flooding underground caves in Thailand. This isn’t the first time that this story has been told, having been the subject of several documentaries previously, but director Ron Howard saw this film as an opportunity to paint a more intimate portrait of such a harrowing mission. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, Howard and Joel Edgerton, who plays cave diver Richard Harris, spoke about the delicacy of the story and the importance of cultural authenticity during production...
Deadline

Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Jimmy Fallon & Others Cuffed With “Insidious” NFT Endorsements Suit; Manager Guy Oseary & Universal TV Named As Defendants Too

Looks like a good old fashion cash grab celebrity endorsement has become a bit more fraught when it comes to the digital marketplace nowadays. Less than a month after the likes of Larry David, Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen, and Stephen Curry were sued for bringing their well compensated star power to pitch now collapsed cryptocurrency firm FTX, a new class action filed in federal court aims to take the Golden State Warriors superstar and a pantheon of big names to the financial woodshed over shilling Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for hidden payoffs. It’s an action that turns the spotlight uncomfortably not just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Los Angeles Councilman Brawls With Activist At Christmas Party – Update

UPDATE: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Detective Support and Vice Division, Threat Management Unit says it is investigating an altercation that occurred involving a Los Angeles City Councilmember during a community event. Police said they responded around 6:30 PM Friday in the 3500 block of Valley Boulevard to a radio call of a large fight. Police said Councilman Kevin De Leon “was approached by multiple community members who blocked his path of travel as he attempted to leave the building. It was during this encounter that an allegation was made by one male, identified as Jason Reedy, of headbutting, pushing, and punching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne & Director Tobias Lindholm On Bringing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer To Life – Contenders LA3C

“I had never heard of this guy, and I would be the kind of person who would know about the most prolific serial killer in the U.S.,” The Good Nurse director Tobias Lindholm said of the real-life Charles Cullen, played by Eddie Redmayne in the Netflix film.   “I realized this was not a story about necessarily a serial killer but about a whole system allowing him to continue to do what he was doing, and then I knew we had a story that would throw us back to the great ’70s thrillers that I love,” Lindholm added about Cullen and the for-profit American medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Aubrey Plaza Salutes Her Late ‘Parks And Recreation’ Castmate Helen Slayton-Hughes

Aubrey Plaza took to social media today to remember her former Parks and Recreation costar Helen Slayton-Hughes, who died this week at age 92. Hughes-Slayton played Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom. No cause of death has been given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies: 'Parks And Recreation' Actor Was 92 Related Story Aubrey Plaza On Doing 'The White Lotus' And 'Little Demon' Before Joining 'Megalopolis': "I've Been Busy For 10 Years" “It was always Ethel Beavers. Always,” Plaza wrote, including one shot of her and Slayton-Hughes doing a scene together on the comedy series, Rest in Peace Helen.  “You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up ❤️❤️❤️,” Plaza added in the caption.  More from DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo GalleryHelen Slayton-Hughes Dies: 'Parks And Recreation' Actor Was 92Aubrey Plaza On Doing 'The White Lotus' And 'Little Demon' Before Joining 'Megalopolis': "I've Been Busy For 10 Years"Best of Deadline50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet GalleryFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos
Deadline

Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance

“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Deadline

James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch

Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward.  “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
Deadline

Tom Hanks Talks Working With A Cat & His Son Truman In ‘A Man Called Otto’ – Contenders LA3C

Following in the footsteps of a massively successful novel, and then the Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish blockbuster A Man Called Ove, Tom Hanks stars in the English-language remake, A Man Called Otto. It was reinvented to take place in Pittsburgh but still features a central character who is about cranky as they come — a lonely widower who basically wants to end it all but who, with the help of a group of memorable neighbors and one colorful cat named Schmagel, finds hope and heart and a reason for living. RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage Hanks of course plays that...
Deadline

Fox Sports, LeBron James Pay Tribute To Late Soccer Writer Grant Wahl

The shocking death of soccer writer Grant Wahl has prompted an outpouring of tributes. The 48-year-old Wahl died on Friday under murky circumstances while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Today, Fox Sports, where he worked as a commentator, saluted him in its pregame coverage of the World Cup before the start of a quarterfinal match between Portugal and Morocco. A clearly shaken Rob Stone welcomed viewers into Fox Sports’ studio on location in Doha, Qatar (see tribute below). Wahl had created some controversy during his Qatar coverage. He wore a rainbow shirt to the USA-Wales match, but was denied entry to...
Deadline

Deadline

147K+
Followers
40K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy