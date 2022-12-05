How fans can watch the Raiders vs. Rams NFL Week 14 game. It’s not on TV unless ...

The Raiders game with the Rams will not be available on local television channels Thursday night, except in the teams’ home markets.

Instead, viewers will need a membership with Amazon Prime to see the game from SoFi Stadium that will start at 5:20 p.m. PST. Viewers can sign up for free if they never established a membership before.

In the past, Thursday night games were shown on NFL Network or Fox, but Prime Video took over the rights, becoming the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL.

The NFL said the 11-year deal includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per year, with Prime Video also delivering new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows as well as fan-favorite interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS.

The games will also stream live on Twitch and will be available on standard TV stations in Las Vegas (KTNV 13) and Los Angeles (KTTV 11).

The Raiders (5-7), winners of the past three, are coming off a 27-20 victory over the Chargers while the Rams (3-9) lost to the Seahawks 27-23.