Of all the new series that made their debut in November, Netflix’s Wednesday racked up the most followers on Instagram, according to The WIT. The new series executive produced and directed by Tim Burton follows the Addams Family daughter’s years at Nevermore Academy as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spread that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years earlier. With Burton’s own following of 1.6 million on Instagram and the star power of Jenna Ortega, who has 22.3 million, Wednesday garnered a whopping 1 million followers following its debut in late November.

