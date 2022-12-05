Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Yellow Bird UK & Hot Coals Adapting Silent Book Series for TV
Yellow Bird UK, part of Banijay UK, and Hot Coals Productions have signed a deal to develop and co-produce an adaptation of Nell Pattison’s series of books—The Silent House, Silent Night and The Silent Suspect. The best-selling novels center on British Sign Language interpreter Paige Northwood and her...
World Screen News
Lionsgate TV Inks Overall Deal with Dahvi Waller
Lionsgate Television Group has signed a multiyear overall deal for high-end premium scripted series with Emmy-winning writer and producer Dahvi Waller and her new Federal Engineering banner. Waller was the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the award-winning series Mrs. America and served as a writer and producer on Mad...
World Screen News
The World According to Grandpa to Feature First Deaf Character
The World According to Grandpa, currently airing on Channel 5’s preschool strand Milkshake!, is set to feature its first Deaf character in an episode debuting December 11. The new character, Alfred, wears a visible hearing aid and uses British Sign Language (BSL) to communicate. Milkshake! and Saffron Cherry Productions worked closely with sign-language experts and Red Bee Media to ensure the BSL was translated correctly into animated form.
World Screen News
Blue Planet II Producer Mark Brownlow Joins Plimsoll
Plimsoll Productions has brought on BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Mark Brownlow, whose work includes Blue Planet II and Frozen Planet II. Brownlow joins Plimsoll’s natural-history unit as an executive producer. A seasoned and esteemed producer and director who is credited with more than 20 natural-history titles, Brownlow has spent the last 28 years with BBC.
World Screen News
Ukrainian Refugee Docuseries Debuts on Viaplay
Human to Human, a docuseries following the lives of Ukrainian refugees as they flee through Poland, has launched on Viaplay in 11 European countries. The ten-episode series focuses on the fate and challenges of Ukrainian refugees, as well as the joys, hopes and fears of Polish volunteers, activists and citizens who are working to help them.
World Screen News
New Detective Series with Taron Egerton for Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has revealed Firebug, a new Apple original drama from creator Dennis Lehane that will star and be executive produced by Taron Egerton. Written by Lehane, the series follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue two serial arsonists. The story is inspired by some of the events presented in truth.media’s Firebug podcast.
World Screen News
Liar Being Localized for Malaysia’s Astro
All3Media International has signed a scripted format deal for the Malaysian channel Astro to get a localized version of the Two Brothers Pictures drama Liar. Produced by Double Vision, the Malaysian adaption is expected to air in March next year and will premiere on Astro Citra, On Demand and Astro GO. All3Media International has acquired the rights to the finished Malaysian series.
World Screen News
MVP Kids Launches YouTube Channel
MVP Kids has launched MVP Kids TV on YouTube to debut original stories incorporating characters from its catalog. Led by John Semper (Green Lantern: Beware My Power, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Smurfs, Scooby-Doo, The Jetsons, My Little Pony, Duck Tales, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Clifford the Red Dog) as group president, MVP Kids TV’s team also includes designer/producer Jim Castle and creator Jim Jinkins (Doug, 101 Dalmatians).
World Screen News
Fremantle & Astro Strike Family Feud Deal
Malaysian entertainment provider Astro has signed a deal with Fremantle to be the home of Family Feud Malaysia and produce multilingual versions of the format. Production on Family Feud Malaysia is set to begin soon, with a premiere slated for mid-2023 on Astro. Adaptations of the format have already seen success across Asia in China, India, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Vietnam.
World Screen News
Netflix’s Wednesday Tops November’s Wit List
Of all the new series that made their debut in November, Netflix’s Wednesday racked up the most followers on Instagram, according to The WIT. The new series executive produced and directed by Tim Burton follows the Addams Family daughter’s years at Nevermore Academy as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spread that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years earlier. With Burton’s own following of 1.6 million on Instagram and the star power of Jenna Ortega, who has 22.3 million, Wednesday garnered a whopping 1 million followers following its debut in late November.
