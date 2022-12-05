Read full article on original website
Twitter vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); Musk’s Babies Vying for Attention
On one hand, Musk is spending most of his time at Twitter HQ in San Francisco, struggling to keep the company afloat. On the other hand, Tesla shareholders feel neglected by the CEO and vie for his immediate attention. Billionaire Elon Musk is facing yet another challenge at Twitter. The...
ImmunoGen Joins hands with Gilead on AML Therapy
Biotechnology company Exelixis (NASDAQ:IMGN) is teaming up with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to evaluate the safety and anti-leukemia activity of pivekimab in combination with magrolimab for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CD123 positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AML is the leading cause of leukemia-related deaths in the U.S. as well...
Here are 3 “Buy-Rated” SGX Stocks to Consider, Despite the Dwindling Economic Outlook
Singaporean companies are reeling from the effects of the macroeconomic challenges. Amid the gloom and doom, here are three SGX stocks with a Buy recommendation that could boost an investor’s portfolio. Singapore’s inflation is running at a 14-year peak and is expected to remain above 5% for the rest...
Autolus Tanks After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) tanked by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of its public offering. Autolus will offer 75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the United States representing 75 million ordinary shares at a price of...
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) CEO: Distressed Investors Fueling BREIT Exits, Not Fund Performance
Blackstone’s CEO Steve Schwarzman defended his non-traded real estate income trust BREIT and stated that the significant redemptions from the fund were due to investors hit by the market downturn and not caused by the fund’s performance. Alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has been in the news...
2 Big-Data Stocks Capable of Big Gains in 2023
Palantir and Datadog shares have been under profound pressure over the past year. Though big data and high-tech innovation are out of style, Wall Street still sees gains to be had from these two stocks going into the new year. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look...
From $400 to $4: The Story of Carvana
It was like a 20-car pileup when Carvana stock fell over 40% in a single trading session. The driver of this horrendous share-price move was, oddly enough, actions by Carvana’s creditors to potentially save the company – along with the harsh words of a respected analyst. In case...
These 4 Stocks Tick the Right Boxes on Analysts’ Checklists
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to making the most out of a downturn. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are bullish on for the long run. In the face of an impending recession, it makes sense to follow...
AST SpaceMobile Stock (NASDAQ: ASTS): A Crash Landing is Imminent
Every time ASTS stock takes flight, gravity soon takes over and the stock runs out of rocket fuel. Sure, 5G in space is an exciting prospect, but beware as AST SpaceMobile is printing up plenty of shares but not printing profits. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) might someday be known as...
Top 3 Wall Street Firms With Returns Higher Than the S&P 500
TipRanks’ Top Research Firms tool helps investors by ranking Wall Street’s top-performing firms based on several parameters. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Truist Financial, and RBC Capital are among the top three ranked firms. When making prudent investment decisions, investors look to experts for guidance. But, with several analysts...
Representative Jim Langevin Traded These 2 Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove insightful for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Jim Langevin’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. Jim Langevin, the U.S. representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district since 2001, actively trades (buy and sell) in U.S.-listed stocks...
Prometheus (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Here’s What Caused the Electrifying Rally
Prometheus stock has registered an outrageous gain of 225% in the past two days due to encouraging trial results. Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock soared nearly 225% in the past two days and hit $117.73 for the first time since going public in March 2021. Positive Phase-2 trial results for its PRA023 drug, designed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, supported the rally.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Guidance
Rent the Runway stock rallied as the company beat analysts’ Q3 revenue expectations and raised its full-year guidance to reflect strong demand for its fashion rental services. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) seems to be benefiting from macro challenges as many customers are borrowing designer wear instead of purchasing them...
Oil Hovers Dangerously Close to $70 Mark
The benchmark Crude WTI is up 0.11% to $71.54 today at 4.01 a.m. EST. The black gold has now dropped nearly 19.2% over the past month and continues to make new lows for 2022. Prices continue to remain volatile amid global geopolitical shifts, a $60 per barrel cap on Russian oil from the European Union, and even as China steps out of the shadows of COVID-19.
Design Therapeutics Tanks Even After Positive Clinical Data
Shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DSGN) tanked more than 20% in pre-market trading on Thursday even as the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced the results from a trial on DT-216 treatment for patients with Friedreich ataxia, a type of inherited disorder that affects nerves. Design stated that the Phase-1 clinical trial...
Ciena Surges After Solid Q4
Shares of Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday, shooting up by more than 15% as the supplier of telecommunications networking equipment and software services announced better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. Ciena posted revenues of $971 million in Q4, down by 6.8% year-over-year but still...
Wall Street Loves These 3 Payment Stocks for 2023
Visa, PayPal, and Mastercard shares have been feeling the heat in 2022. Despite the macro headwinds, Wall Street remains optimistic that they can tackle new challenges in 2023. Top payment stocks have been under considerable pressure of varying degrees through most of 2022. High-tech digital payment firm PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has...
FTC Files Suit to Thwart Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Activision Deal
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it feels that the deal would hit the competition in the gaming space. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in an attempt to block the tech...
Li Auto’s Q3 Results Miss Estimates
Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered disappointing Q3 results with revenues of $1.27 billion, up 22.5% year-over-year but still fell short of Street estimates by $60 million. The adjusted loss came in at $0.18 per American Depository Share (ADS), wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.11. At the...
These 4 Retail Stocks Shine with Holiday Glamour
Retail stocks are going into the holiday season with modest valuations. With consumer sentiment poised to sink, questions linger as to whether they’re worth the low price of admission. Retail stocks have been under considerable pressure of late, thanks in part to mounting recession fears and lingering supply-chain issues....
