‘I want to talk’: Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure […]
WTNH.com
Brazil fans back home shocked after World Cup elimination
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil soccer fans were shocked into silence back home after the national team was eliminated by Croatia from the World Cup on Friday. The mood in Sao Paolo and Rio Janeiro was festive at first after Neymar put Brazil ahead in extra time. But then it quickly turned somber after the Croatians equalized and then won a penalty shootout in Qatar.
WTNH.com
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty. The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco...
WTNH.com
Brittney Griner lands in US after high-profile Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A plane carrying Brittney Griner has landed in the United States. That’s nearly 10 months after the basketball star was detained in Russia and became the most high-profile American jailed abroad. Griner was exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. A plane believed to...
