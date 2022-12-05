ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
ClutchPoints

Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.3 ESPN

What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies

Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to an 11-year $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to get...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion

While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders

It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
Yardbarker

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing 2023 MLB return

At 38-years-old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star...
batterypower.com

2022 Atlanta Braves Minor League Player Review: JR Ritchie

The Atlanta Braves picked up a Competitive Balance Round A pick (no. 35 overall) leading up to the 2022 MLB Draft from the Royals in an unusual midseason trade that sent prospects, including Drew Waters, back to Kansas City. With that added pick (and the extra slot money that came with it), the Braves selected right-handed pitcher Ian “JR” Ritchie Jr. out of Bainbridge High School in Washington. After going underslot with their first-round pick, Atlanta was able to get Ritchie to bypass his UCLA college commitment with an over-slot deal of $2.4 million.
ATLANTA, GA

