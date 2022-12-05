18 Sports Female Fall MVP nominees revealed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our Female Fall MVP nominees.

18 Sports has selected four top student-athletes from around the Twin Tiers who have stood out amongst the rest in the fall season on the girls side. You can vote for your favorite sports standout for the next two weeks on http://mytwintiers.com/sports and we’ll reveal the winner shortly after that.

Check out the nominees for the 18 Sports Female Fall MVP.

Ella Yartym (Haverling soccer) – became school’s all-time leading scorer

Angie McKane (Corning swimming) – won state titles in 50 free & 100 butterfly

Emily Hanrahan (Elmira soccer) – scored 20 goals, helped Express win STAC West title

Darby Stetter (NP/Liberty volleyball) – District IV MVP, 304 kills & 303 digs

