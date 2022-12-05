Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Charter Revision Proposals Head Back to Council
At a public hearing on Dec. 7, the Charter Revision Commission (CRC) received feedback from the public about proposed changes to the Town Charter. Those proposals now go to the Town Council for review. Earlier this summer the Town Council appointed a new five-person commission to review the Charter for...
Wreaths Across America Comes to Old Saybrook Dec. 17
Old Saybrook will once again honor the town's veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17. This time, however, the town is joining the national day with a wreath-laying ceremony of its own. Founded in Maine in the early '90s, Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization...
A National Day of Wreaths Coming to the Community
A day of remembrance, honor, and teaching is coming to town as the Harry R. Bartlett American Legion Post 89 will lead East Haven’s Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. Based in Maine, Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to memorialize and give...
Songs of Christmas Past Come to Chester Meeting House
The Chester Meeting House will be filled with the sounds of Gregorian chants and Waes Hael caroling when the Cantica Nativitatis music event comes to town on Friday, Dec. 16. The event is sponsored by the Chester Public Library as a family-fun event in celebration of the holiday season. “When...
North Haven Football Claims First State Title with 51-34 Win Versus Killingly
The North Haven football team won its first state title in program history by claiming a 51-34 victory against Killingly in the championship game of the Class MM State Playoffs at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Dec. 10. The matchup was tied 21-21 at halftime before the Nighthawks scored the next 23 points of the game to take a commanding fourth-quarter advantage on their way to capturing the state crown. North Haven, which was making its second appearance in a state final, finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 11-2.
Grizzlies Girls’ Ice Hockey off to 2-0 Start
The Grizzlies girls’ ice hockey co-op, consisting of girls from Guilford, East Haven, North Branford and Coginchaug, opened their season on Dec. 7 vs. Greenwich. It was a close contest, resulting in a 2-1 Grizzlies win. East Haven’s Jordan King recorded a goal for the Grizzlies, assisted by Guilford’s...
Hornets’ Wieland Helped Wield Stingy State Title Defense as Field Hockey Midfielder
In field hockey, Ellie Wieland loves both the fire that one needs to compete at the highest level, along with the familial atmosphere that can come with it. She used both her passion and pride for her squad to be part of an historic run for the Branford field hockey program in 2022.
Rams Finding Strength in their Defense On the Court
The Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team is working to build a culture of winning. The Rams will not need to look far to find examples of that winning culture. Across their OSHS campus is a soccer team that just finished celebrating their fourth consecutive state title. Many of the players on that team will take the court for Head Coach Chris Perras this winter.
