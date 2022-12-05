ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Charter Revision Proposals Head Back to Council

At a public hearing on Dec. 7, the Charter Revision Commission (CRC) received feedback from the public about proposed changes to the Town Charter. Those proposals now go to the Town Council for review. Earlier this summer the Town Council appointed a new five-person commission to review the Charter for...
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

Wreaths Across America Comes to Old Saybrook Dec. 17

Old Saybrook will once again honor the town's veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17. This time, however, the town is joining the national day with a wreath-laying ceremony of its own. Founded in Maine in the early '90s, Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

A National Day of Wreaths Coming to the Community

A day of remembrance, honor, and teaching is coming to town as the Harry R. Bartlett American Legion Post 89 will lead East Haven’s Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. Based in Maine, Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to memorialize and give...
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Songs of Christmas Past Come to Chester Meeting House

The Chester Meeting House will be filled with the sounds of Gregorian chants and Waes Hael caroling when the Cantica Nativitatis music event comes to town on Friday, Dec. 16. The event is sponsored by the Chester Public Library as a family-fun event in celebration of the holiday season. “When...
CHESTER, CT
zip06.com

North Haven Football Claims First State Title with 51-34 Win Versus Killingly

The North Haven football team won its first state title in program history by claiming a 51-34 victory against Killingly in the championship game of the Class MM State Playoffs at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Dec. 10. The matchup was tied 21-21 at halftime before the Nighthawks scored the next 23 points of the game to take a commanding fourth-quarter advantage on their way to capturing the state crown. North Haven, which was making its second appearance in a state final, finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 11-2.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Grizzlies Girls’ Ice Hockey off to 2-0 Start

The Grizzlies girls’ ice hockey co-op, consisting of girls from Guilford, East Haven, North Branford and Coginchaug, opened their season on Dec. 7 vs. Greenwich. It was a close contest, resulting in a 2-1 Grizzlies win. East Haven’s Jordan King recorded a goal for the Grizzlies, assisted by Guilford’s...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Rams Finding Strength in their Defense On the Court

The Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team is working to build a culture of winning. The Rams will not need to look far to find examples of that winning culture. Across their OSHS campus is a soccer team that just finished celebrating their fourth consecutive state title. Many of the players on that team will take the court for Head Coach Chris Perras this winter.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy