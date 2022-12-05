Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department found a missing man’s truck in the Cumberland River, along with a body inside the truck.

Police said shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, a Southern Illinois company called Chaos Divers notified officers that they had found a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. Investigators determined the truck belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing by his son on Nov. 14 .

According to police, a body was found inside the truck and Spencer’s family has been notified of the situation. There were no signs of foul play.

The truck was pulled out of the river at around 3:30 p.m. Monday and the body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office. Clarksville police confirmed Wednesday morning the body inside the truck was Spencer.

No other information was released.

