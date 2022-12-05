ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXFjF_0jYPHf7h00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department found a missing man’s truck in the Cumberland River, along with a body inside the truck.

Police said shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, a Southern Illinois company called Chaos Divers notified officers that they had found a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. Investigators determined the truck belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing by his son on Nov. 14 .

PREVIOUS: Police searching for missing Clarksville man

According to police, a body was found inside the truck and Spencer’s family has been notified of the situation. There were no signs of foul play.

The truck was pulled out of the river at around 3:30 p.m. Monday and the body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office. Clarksville police confirmed Wednesday morning the body inside the truck was Spencer.

Man dies after reportedly attacking mother in Montgomery County

No other information was released.

Comments / 14

GB12
5d ago

After watching these shows with divers looking for missing people and finding a lot of missing people in these waterways inside their car is mind boggling.

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

