Embattled Claremont Unified School District Board of Education President Steven Llanusa has resigned. The move, announced at 1:30 p.m. today, comes after a week in which several parents — and Llanusa’s four colleagues on CUSD’s Board of Education — asked for his resignation following widely reported allegations of misconduct at a recent holiday party at his home that included shirtless adult male entertainers and underage Claremont High students.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO