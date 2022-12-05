ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Bridge inspection next week on SB I-83 in Harrisburg

A bridge inspection is planned for next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bridge...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022

There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A four-month-old child is now safe after Harrisburg police say someone stole a van with the child inside of it. Now, police are looking for the person who stole the vehicle. They say a 2008 black Nissan Quest was stolen at the corner of North 6th...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots in need of more toys

Right now, thousands of Susquehanna families are counting on Toys for Tots to help bring Christmas joy to their children. The program in Lancaster County is short on toys, potentially leaving many children disappointed. But it does not have to be that way. “Things from stuffed animals, things from Lego...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster mayor seeks property tax hike

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor is looking to raise property taxes, as well as water and sewer rates and recycling fees. Mayor Danene Sorace said her proposal is the first property tax increase in four years. Lancaster's current property tax is 8%, which the mayor said amounts to about...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Hoops for Hunger raises money for those in need

On a Friday night, who doesn't love to watch a good basketball game?. Well, Friday night in Dauphin County. One school district came together to shoot some hoops. All for a good cause. "You can't spell community without unity, so I thought let’s bring everyone together and let’s hope for...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Holiday Toy Extravaganza gives back to the families that needs

The fifth annual Holiday Toy Extravaganza Pop Up Shop took place in Harrisburg Friday afternoon. It was hosted by the National Alliance of Black Girl Beauty Foundation. Between one and three o-clock families were invited to come out to the 'House of Faith and Deliverance.'. There were live speakers, raffles,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Motorcycle rider in critical condition, police say

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Lancaster County. According to investigators, a motorcycle operated by by a 64-year-old man from Myerstown entered the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road, after passing a stopped vehicle at a posted stop sign.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

