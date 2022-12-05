Read full article on original website
WGAL
One-on-one interview with outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second – and final – term, and he sat down with News 8 to talk about his time in the state's top office. Wolf talks about the transition from the private sector to public office. Part 2. Wolf talks about...
WGAL
Bridge inspection next week on SB I-83 in Harrisburg
A bridge inspection is planned for next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bridge...
WGAL
Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022
There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
WGAL
Harrisburg woman has made it her mission to get thousands of new coats to children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday is the final day of our 28th annual Coats for Kids telethon, which is raising money to buy new coats for children who need them. Go here to make a donation. The money you donate goes to the Salvation Army closest to where you live.
WGAL
15th annual Gifts That Give Hope Fair to be held in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — One holiday event in the Susquehanna Valley features gifts that don't require wrapping. The Gifts That Give Hope Fair is planned for this weekend in Lancaster County. There are dozens of vendors. "We kind of had the mentality 'go big or go home,'" organizer Jenn Knepper...
WGAL
Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A four-month-old child is now safe after Harrisburg police say someone stole a van with the child inside of it. Now, police are looking for the person who stole the vehicle. They say a 2008 black Nissan Quest was stolen at the corner of North 6th...
WGAL
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
WGAL
Skating rink opens at Park City Center mall in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The outdoor ice skating rink at Park City Center opens Friday afternoon in Lancaster County. Video above: WGAL reporter Kate Merriman laces up her skates and takes to the ice. The rink will open with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. The first public skating session...
WGAL
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
WGAL
York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
WGAL
Toys for Tots in need of more toys
Right now, thousands of Susquehanna families are counting on Toys for Tots to help bring Christmas joy to their children. The program in Lancaster County is short on toys, potentially leaving many children disappointed. But it does not have to be that way. “Things from stuffed animals, things from Lego...
WGAL
Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
WGAL
Lancaster mayor seeks property tax hike
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor is looking to raise property taxes, as well as water and sewer rates and recycling fees. Mayor Danene Sorace said her proposal is the first property tax increase in four years. Lancaster's current property tax is 8%, which the mayor said amounts to about...
WGAL
High heating costs have homeowners turning to alternatives like wood, anthracite coal
GORDONVILLE, Pa. — With the high cost of heating, some homeowners are turning to alternatives like wood and anthracite coal. It's fueling business at a Lancaster County company. Amish-owned DS Machine manufactures and sells anthracite coal and wood stoves – products often used in Amish homes. With the high...
WGAL
Hoops for Hunger raises money for those in need
On a Friday night, who doesn't love to watch a good basketball game?. Well, Friday night in Dauphin County. One school district came together to shoot some hoops. All for a good cause. "You can't spell community without unity, so I thought let’s bring everyone together and let’s hope for...
WGAL
Holiday Toy Extravaganza gives back to the families that needs
The fifth annual Holiday Toy Extravaganza Pop Up Shop took place in Harrisburg Friday afternoon. It was hosted by the National Alliance of Black Girl Beauty Foundation. Between one and three o-clock families were invited to come out to the 'House of Faith and Deliverance.'. There were live speakers, raffles,...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
WGAL
Motorcycle rider in critical condition, police say
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Lancaster County. According to investigators, a motorcycle operated by by a 64-year-old man from Myerstown entered the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road, after passing a stopped vehicle at a posted stop sign.
WGAL
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
WGAL
Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
