The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Dec. 12 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 12 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator December 9 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s December 9 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Dec. 12
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to hold final public hearing for 2023 budget
Pierce County Library System announcement. At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its second and final public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business. The meeting will be held in person at the...
The Suburban Times
Public feedback period open for Lakewood stationaccess improvements
Sound Transit announcement. On Dec. 8, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the Lakewood station access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently under study including:. Sidewalks and curb ramps. Pedestrian/bike activated crossing signals. A new shared-use path west of...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma paves 69 blocks in 2022
City of Tacoma social media post. Our Street Operations team is paving its last residential block of 2022. This work was done as part of the #Tacoma Streets Initiative & allowed City crews to pave 69 residential blocks in 2022. Learn more at tacomastreetsinitiative.org.
The Suburban Times
LASA Thanks Wild Hare Organic Farm
Submitted by Shannon O’Connell. Every year LASA partners with local businesses to do Christmas gift drives. Businesses house a gift box with tags for customers to take to purchase gifts for families in our housing programs. This year was particularly challenging as a number of local groups were also doing gift drives, and LASA lost some of our long-standing locations.
The Suburban Times
Cheers to a New Year 2023 with the Tim Hall Band
Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388. The Lakewood Elks #2388 presents “Cheers to a New Year 2023”. Rock the New Year away with the Tim Hall Band & Special Guests! Doors open at 7 pm. Tim Hall Band plays 9 pm – Midnight. Cost: $25...
The Suburban Times
Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter
From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
The Suburban Times
U.P. Recognized with National Telecommunications Awards
City of University Place announcement. The City of U.P. earned several honors during the annual National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors conference. Linda Seesz, Communications Manager, Amanda Kleber, Communications Specialist and Dave Kellman, PCTV Video Production Specialist, were recognized for their work in producing three videos that won Awards of Distinction.
The Suburban Times
AWC Scholarship Applications Now Open
City of Puyallup announcement. Do you know any local students who have an interest in government? Nominations are now open for the 2023 Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities (CQC) scholarships. Each city can nominate one first-time student applicant and one continuing student applicant to the CQC. Qualifying students can receive a $2,500 scholarship and attendance at the AWC Annual Conference. For details and info on how to apply, go to https://wacities.org/cqc-home/scholarships#city.
The Suburban Times
Deputy Jorgensen receives commendation for his actions during welfare check
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. We’d like to share with you a commendation that Deputy Riley Jorgensen received for his empathy and compassion while conducting a welfare check. The following commendation was submitted by Deputy Jorgensen’s sergeant:. “I received notification that Deputy Riley Jorgensen was dispatched on...
The Suburban Times
Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway
MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
The Suburban Times
Rainier Connect to be acquired by Palisade Infrastructure
Submitted by Rainier Connect. Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure (“Palisade”) have entered into an agreement whereby Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, will acquire 100% of the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect (the “Transaction”). Palisade will take on both the ownership and operations of Rainier Connect, including Rainier Connect’s rights and obligations under the Click! Business Transaction Agreement with Tacoma Power.
The Suburban Times
New Property Crime Initiative
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Many of you will be pleased to learn that the Tacoma Police Department has heard our concerns about property crime and has begun a property crimes initiative. In addition to the units that normally work on property crime matters, TPD has added an additional three detectives...
The Suburban Times
Merry & Bright
City of University Place announcement. A winter chill filled the air and holiday fun was everywhere at the annual lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree in Market Square on Friday, Dec. 2. The evening featured live holiday music, children’s activities, an elf on stilts and lots of holiday treats....
The Suburban Times
Local health officers and healthcare leaders recommend wearing masks indoors
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19. As health officers and health care leaders working to improve the health of Washington residents, we recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect against both acquiring and spreading these infections to others.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Playhouse Opens Again with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol
Illness struck while Lakewood Playhouse was about to re-open in time for Christmas. Everyone is well and the play is up and running . . . hopefully. With most other performances of A Christmas Carol, the storyline features Mr. Scrooge, Bob Cratchet and Tiny Tim and more. Not so with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, thanks to Tom Mula. Mula has been an award-winning playwright, actor, and director for more than 25 years. He received 2 Joseph Jefferson Awards in 1991 for his play GOLEM at the National Jewish Theatre and for his work on Nicole Hollander’s hit musical, SYLVIA’S REAL GOOD ADVICE. In 1995, Adams Media published his novel JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL (the backstage version of Dickens’ Scrooge story told by Marley’s Ghost;) it became a Chicago Tribune bestseller.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Pierce County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate more than doubled this week. Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You should consider wearing a mask indoors around those most at risk and following other safe practices:. Get your flu and...
The Suburban Times
Advice you’re dying to give?
Dorothy Wilhelm wants to know. What’s the advice you’re dying to give to the younger Generations? That’s the question Dorothy Wilhelm asks to launch a new project when she visits the Puyallup Senior Activity Center Debate Group 1:00-3:00 on Tuesday, December 13. Wilhelm, longtime Puget Sound Media...
