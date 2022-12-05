Illness struck while Lakewood Playhouse was about to re-open in time for Christmas. Everyone is well and the play is up and running . . . hopefully. With most other performances of A Christmas Carol, the storyline features Mr. Scrooge, Bob Cratchet and Tiny Tim and more. Not so with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, thanks to Tom Mula. Mula has been an award-winning playwright, actor, and director for more than 25 years. He received 2 Joseph Jefferson Awards in 1991 for his play GOLEM at the National Jewish Theatre and for his work on Nicole Hollander’s hit musical, SYLVIA’S REAL GOOD ADVICE. In 1995, Adams Media published his novel JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL (the backstage version of Dickens’ Scrooge story told by Marley’s Ghost;) it became a Chicago Tribune bestseller.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO