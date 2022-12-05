ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Giving Your Best: Deborah Lovett

By Jennie Montgomery
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gswcp_0jYPH8H500

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Deborah Lovett is a retired teacher who started an Angel Tree program years ago in her school, to make sure no kids were left out on Christmas morning.

Friends say she never meets a stranger and she prays for everyone.

Vonetta Parham met Deborah when they worked at the same school.

“She has a very giving nature. We ended up being in the same classroom together and she kind of helped me to understand that it’s better to give than to receive, and so I began to do the same things.”

When she was an educator, Deborah facilitated an Angel Tree program through her school. Teachers helped identify children who would need gifts.

“The teachers were my biggest supporters. The teachers knew what those kids needed and they were there for them. And I just can’t take all the credit. I have to give it to the people who helped and the community.”

And credit, too, to the parents who raised her from the time she was a tiny child, to do for others.

“My parents always gave us what we needed, not what we wanted. My mama always said if you have something that someone else needed, give it to them. It’s more blessed to give than it is to receive.”

Deborah’s tremendous faith is her guiding light, and she sets an example for others in the way she loves and cares for her family. For Deborah, family includes more than her bloodline. Just ask Vonetta Parham, who nominated Deborah for the award.

“I lost my mom during that time, and she took me in. And we affectionately call her Ma and Grandma, and we invite her to everything and she stops by. It’s just a big family.”

Deborah imparts the same advice her parents instilled in her:

“Step out of your comfort zone. You might not have what they need, but just ask, ‘Do you need something?’ Any little thing will help. You’ll be surprised at the toy that a kid will smile at. And I appreciate all the little Dollar Stores that will put a box in their store for people to donate toys. And that’s just how I feel. Just help somebody, and God will return it back to you.”

Do you know someone who deserves the Giving Your Best award? Nominate them here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGaZO_0jYPH8H500

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The annual Augusta Christmas parade brought out many people to experience a joyful night downtown. From sounds of the band, to Santa making a special appearance—The Augusta Christmas parade is one many look forward to every year. “Merry Christmas!!!” from a family in the crowd! Hundreds of people across the CSRA joined […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta Christmas Parade December 10th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, December 10th, at 6pm the Augusta Parade will take place on Broad Street between the blocks of 13th and 7th. The beneficiary of the parade is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, and you do not want to miss this spectacular event! You can watch it right here on […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

New partnership invests in Paine College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The home of The Masters is part of a local initiative that will help drive meaningful and lasting change through a historically black college. An innovative partnership between Paine College, Bank of America and Augusta National Golf Club will bring new resources to the Augusta community. Bank of America is investing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: Redcliffe Plantation

Beech Island, S.C (WJBF)- History can be fun and interesting but can be unsettling as well. Many say that history must be remembered, or we are doomed to repeat it. Hundreds of years ago in the south, “cotton was king” and enslaved people were used to grow it. In this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WJBF

Big rig turns into trade skills simulator for Burke County students

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Students looking to plan their future got a hands on experience with technical professions. “We’re the largest agricultural county this side of the Mississippi, so I feel like there’s a great need for a large animal vet down here.” With just a QR code scan, Ashlyn Reddick might switch her plans […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

New York Times braces for 24-hour newsroom strike

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Times is bracing for a 24-hour walkout by hundreds of journalists and other employees. It would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy