NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI,...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA. * Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *...
Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown
On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.
New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out. The updated...
Update On Possible WWE Return for Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair has been out of action since May, when WWE wrote her out of storylines to get married, but could be back soon. WWE said that she was out indefinitely with a ‘broken radius’ thanks to Ronda Rousey. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the creative team...
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Hogan vs. Flair Supposed to Headline Wrestlemania VIII?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE News: Shotzi Gets Hand ‘Broken’ By Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler On Smackdown, LA Knight Has Enough Of Bray Wyatt
– Shotzi has been laid up by Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, with the two “breaking” her hand on this week’s Smackdown. Shotzi was attacked during a parking lot segment on tonight’s show by the two, with her hand being slammed in a car door. It was latter announced that Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the incident.
Special Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation Airing Tomorrow
AEW is set to air a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tomorrow. The company has announced that the episode will air at 1 PM ET and will feature the following matches:
411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 282 Review
UFC 282 review (3:25) UFC on ESPN+ 74 preview (1:40:59) James Krause update (1:52:35) TJ Dillashaw retires (1:55:18) ONE set for US debut in May (2:02:44) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping
A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
Official Press Release On ROH HonorClub’s Relaunch
Tony Khan revealed the return of ROH HonorClub on Saturday after Final Battle, and the company has sent out an press release officially announcing the relaunch. As reported on Saturday, Khan announced that ROH’s weekly TV show will air on the streaming service, which is now up and running. The full press release sent out Sunday is below:
FTR’s Dax Harwood Shows Off Knots in His Forehead From ROH Final Battle Match
– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match. Dax Harwood wrote...
Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Revolution
AEW Revolution takes place in San Francisco in March, and the company has announced that tickets are now on sale. AEW sent 411 the following press release promoting the ticket sale for the show, which takes place on March 5th:. Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase...
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
VICE TV Debuts Preview Clip for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon
– VICE TV debuted a new preview clip over the weekend for the upcoming documentary special on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, which debuts on Tuesday, December 13. You can check out the preview for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon below. The preview clip features footage of...
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
STARDOM Yearend Tour 2022 Results 12.10.22: Donna Del Mondo Wins in Headliner
– STARDOM held an event for its Yearend Tour 2022 last night at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s official website:. * Tomoka Inaba beat Lady C at 8:17. * BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) beat STARS (Koguma & Momo Kohgo) at...
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
The Briscoes Become Bloody 13-Time Tag Team Champions At ROH Final Battle, The Gunns Attack FTR
The Briscoes are once again the ROH World Tag Team Champions, defeating FTR in a bloody and violent match at Final Battle. The two teams fought in a double dog collar match and all four men involved bled, as well as referee Mike Posey. In the end, Dax Harwood was caught in a submission and passed out before Cash Wheeler could save him.
Jay White Comments on Sasha Banks Rumors, Thinks She Would Make a Great Bullet Club Member
– As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, aka WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, is expected to attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome next month. It’s also rumored that she will be appear at the event and has dates lined up for NJPW in the near future. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked current reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White on the news, who shared his thoughts. Below are som highlights from Fightful:
