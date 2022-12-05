Read full article on original website
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI,...
Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
Bryan & Vinny & Craig: Great Rampage and NXT Deadline, except for the SPEWING GOO
The Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show is back with tons to talk about from a great week of pro-wrestling including a really fun edition of Rampage with Jon Moxley vs. Takeshita, and a really fun NXT Deadline show that totally overdelivered. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right Click Save ...
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
Impact Wrestling Winter Warfare TV Taping Spoilers
– Arturo Muscarelli sent us the following TV taping results for last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida.:. * Taylor Wilde beat Kilynn King. * Eddie Edwards is said to have won a “good match” against Delirious. After the match was over, they shook hands, but Edwards turned on Delirious. Jonathan Gresham then came out to make the save.
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Kalamazoo, Michigan: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday, with Austin Theory defending the US Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ after Damage CTRL interfered. * Bianca Belair,...
Update On Possible WWE Return for Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair has been out of action since May, when WWE wrote her out of storylines to get married, but could be back soon. WWE said that she was out indefinitely with a ‘broken radius’ thanks to Ronda Rousey. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the creative team...
William Regal Says WCW Stars Were Afraid to Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
Fit Finlay arrived in WCW in 1996, and William Regal recently recalled how talent were afraid to face him in the ring. On a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, Regal talked about Finlay coming to WCW and how Finlay’s style of working stiffly scared a lot of talent off.
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley’s Charity Livestream Next Week
In a post on Instagram, Bayley revealed that Sasha Banks will join her for a charity livestream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. She wrote: “You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
Kurt Angle on How the Milk Bath Segment Came Together for WWE SmackDown
– During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt Angle on pitching the birthday celebration segment...
WWE News: Shotzi Gets Hand ‘Broken’ By Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler On Smackdown, LA Knight Has Enough Of Bray Wyatt
– Shotzi has been laid up by Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, with the two “breaking” her hand on this week’s Smackdown. Shotzi was attacked during a parking lot segment on tonight’s show by the two, with her hand being slammed in a car door. It was latter announced that Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the incident.
Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown
On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.
411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 282 Review
UFC 282 review (3:25) UFC on ESPN+ 74 preview (1:40:59) James Krause update (1:52:35) TJ Dillashaw retires (1:55:18) ONE set for US debut in May (2:02:44) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
Samoa Joe Offers A Few Names He Thinks Are Qualified For The ROH Hall Of Fame
Speaking at the post-ROH Final Battle media scrum, Samoa Joe fielded a question due to his induction as one of the first members of the ROH Hall of Fame earlier in 2022 (per. Wrestling Inc). He listed a few names of candidates he thinks would be worthy of induction in the future. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
IWGP Women’s Title Defense Set For After Wrestle Kingdom
As previously reported, an IWGP Women’s title match is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as KAIRI will defend against Tam Nakano. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of that match will defend on February 18 in San Jose. One purpose of the title was for the champion to travel and defend it outside of Japan.
STARDOM Results 12.11.22: meltear Faces Queen’s Quest, More
STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday morning, with meltear in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:. * Utami Hayashishita & Lady C def. Koguma & Momo Kohgo. * meltear fought Saya Kamitani & AZM to a time limit draw.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA. * Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *...
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
