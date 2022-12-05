Read full article on original website
KVOE
Numerous cases of note have hearings Monday in Lyon County District Court
Monday will be busy in Lyon County District Court. A first appearance is coming Monday in Lyon County District Court in an alleged drug distribution case. Emporia Police officers say Jordan M Johnson was arrested this past Tuesday with between 25 and 450 grams of marijuana set for distribution. Johnson has been charged with marijuana distribution, psilocybin possession and paraphernalia possession. Case details have not been announced.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
KVOE
Reported fire in Neosho Rapids apparently caused by closed chimney flue, not blaze
Firefighters from two Lyon County departments were called to a reported fire Sunday evening, but an early investigation indicates there was no fire involved. Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia were dispatched to 502 Main in Neosho Rapids around 7 pm. Early indications are the smoke inside the house came from a closed chimney flue, not a home fire.
KVOE
Dec. 5 fire in Osage City ruled accidental; assistance efforts underway
Last week’s fire at an Osage City house has been ruled as accidental after an investigation by the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal. Fire was reported at 403 Lakin shortly before 4 am. The resident, John Tramell, was alerted to the fire by his dog, and both got out of the home safely.
KVOE
Semi incident Friday in Osage City leads to two downed power poles, nearly nine-hour electricity and cable TV restoration effort
Friday’s power pole incident in Osage City kept the power and cable service offline for nearly nine hours and rerouted traffic for most of that afternoon and evening. Osage City Police officers say a semi snagged an unlisted number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street just before 1 pm. The city’s Facebook page says two poles were damaged and had to be reset.
KVOE
THERMAL CERAMICS: Cause of recent fire determined; no additional information unveiled on entrapment call
Investigators have determined what caused a fire at an Emporia business late last month. Fire Marshal Reason Bradford says a malfunction in an air compressor was the likely cause of an incident Nov. 29. The fire caused heavy damage that was limited to the compressor room. Early signs of an explosion, Bradford says, were likely due to the room filling with smoke and then blasting outward when a door was opened.
KVOE
J&J SHOW: Emporia Police says residents can take steps so holiday cheer doesn’t disappear through burglary or theft
‘Tis the season for holiday shopping — and, unfortunately, holiday thieving. Criminals have ample opportunity to take your items, and Emporia Police officers discussed several different categories of holiday theft on the most recent J&J Show on KVOE’s airwaves this week. Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha says anything visible to burglars is automatically a target.
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
KVOE
Emporia city logo has slight adjustment
Emporia’s brand-new — and controversial — city logo has seen a minor adjustment. The original logos unveiled Monday had a gold star near the top of the stylized E to represent veterans and Emporia’s status as the founding city of Veterans Day. After social media concerns from local veterans about the meaning of gold stars in the military — notably the Gold Star Mothers group for moms of soldiers killed in action — the city changed the star to a blue color.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission holding special meeting Monday
There’s a lot on tap for the Emporia City Commission’s special meeting at 11 am Monday. Commissioners will have an executive session related to an unspecified economic development. There is also a public hearing on a possible Community Development Block Grant for Emporian Rick Mitchell’s project inside the old Emporia Gazette building near Sixth and Merchant. Commissioners could also adopt revisions to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District policy.
KVOE
WEATHER: Another round of rainfall possible Monday night through Tuesday morning
Rainfall was a bit more substantial for parts of the KVOE listening area early Saturday versus early Thursday, but there wasn’t much rain with either event. The KVOE studios got 0.10 inches of rainfall Saturday after getting nothing measurable Thursday. The Emporia Municipal Airport, the National Weather Service’s official reporting station, got .22 inches Saturday after reporting 0.03 inches Thursday. The 1100 block of Constitution reported 0.15 inches of rainfall Saturday and 0.05 inches Thursday.
KVOE
WEATHER: Freezing fog advisory for Greenwood County until 7 am Friday; little rainfall noted areawide Thursday
It’s another foggy start for part of the KVOE listening area. Greenwood County is in a freezing fog advisory until 7 am. Chase County was initially included but has since been canceled. Visibility is at or below a quarter-mile and id creating patchy slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
KVOE
Emporia High boys wrestlers win at Eudora; girls eighth at Great Bend
The Emporia High wrestling teams were in action Saturday. The Spartan boys won the Eudora Tournament of Champions while the Spartan girls finished eighth at the Great Bend Christmas Clash. In Eudora, the Spartans defeated Eudora, 48-30, DeSoto, 45-35, Lansing, 48-27, Atchison 54-24 and Bishop Ward 72-0. Four Spartans went...
KVOE
Semi pulls down power pole, power lines in Osage City
Osage City Police officers say a semi pulled down a power pole, disrupting electric and cable service in parts of the city limits Friday afternoon. The police department says the semi snagged an undetermined number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street shortly before 1 pm.
