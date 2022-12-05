ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England have nothing to fear against France, says Bukayo Saka

By Holly Patrick
 6 days ago

Bukayo Saka believes that England have “nothing to fear” ahead of their quarter-finals match against France in the World Cup 2022 .

Speaking from a press conference in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Monday, 5 November, the Arsenal star praised the Three Lions’ “amazing front line” ahead of the clash with the 2018 tournament winners.

“When you get selected in the lineup, it shows how much trust the coach puts in you,” Saka told reporters.

“I feel like we just need to prepare the best game plan and go there with confidence.”

