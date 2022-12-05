ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

DOJ appointee eyes 1-year window for Jackson water upgrades

By Michael Goldberg
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3Fnt_0jYPGUkt00

The manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee reforms to the beleaguered water system in Mississippi 's capital city said he hopes to wrap up work in one year or less.

Ted Henifin outlined his intended time frame during a news conference Monday, echoing the Justice Department's order appointing him as interim manager of the Jackson water system. The order sets 12 months for Henifin to implement 13 projects for improving the system’s near-term stability.

Henifin's work begins after the Justice Department won a federal judge’s approval last week to carry out a rare intervention to fix Jackson's water system, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle.

For days last August, people waited in lines for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets in Jackson, a majority-Black city of about 150,000. The partial failure of the water system followed torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River, which exacerbated problems at one of the city's two treatment plants.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba , who appeared alongside Henifin at the news conference, added that he saw the city's work with the federal government to improve the water system as an effort that would take longer than one year.

“We're going to try to keep Ted as long as we can, but from a negotiating standpoint, the city has looked at trying to have a longer-term understanding of the various components of what needs to be accomplished with our water treatment facility," Lumumba said. "We anticipate a working relationship with the federal government that is beyond one year."

Henifin's work is meant to be an interim step while the federal government, the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health negotiate a court-enforced consent decree to mandate upgrades to the water system.

The negotiations stem from a complaint the Justice Department filed on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency against Jackson, alleging that the city has failed to provide drinking water that is reliably compliant with the Safe Drinking Water Act. That litigation will be put on hold for six months.

The work Henifin will oversee includes a winterization project to make the water system less vulnerable and a plan to increase staffing at the city's treatment plants, which have suffered from a dearth of skilled workers.

Henifin first arrived in Jackson on Sept. 14 at the request of the US Water Alliance, a Washington-based nonprofit that works on sustainability and water management. He stayed for over two weeks and returned again in October and November to learn learn more about the water system and the city.

Henifin spent 15 years as general manager of the Hampton Roads Sanitation District in Virginia before retiring in February. He will be paid $400,000 including travel and living expenses to run Jackson’s water system. The city of Jackson will not pay for Henifin’s work, a condition Henifin said he demanded of the Justice Department before accepting the interim manager position.

“DOJ wanted to argue that it is sort of (Jackson) taxpayer’s fault,” Henifin said. “C’mon now. Yeah, everyone pays it, the U.S. tax(payers, the treasury, but it’s not coming out of the city of Jackson’s revenue.”

Lumumba and Henifin will host a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss the city’s agreement with the Justice Department and EPA over plans to fix the water system. Henifin said the EPA is still testing Jackson water on a regular basis.

“I tell everybody this is the most tested water in America right now," Henifin said. "So if you're worried about drinking water, come to Jackson because this water is really high quality, and it's very well tested.”

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP Investigation: Prison boss beat inmates, climbed ranks

The prison staff didn’t know much about the new acting warden. Then, they say, he made a bizarre and startling confession: Years ago, he beat inmates — and got away with it.Thomas Ray Hinkle, a high-ranking federal Bureau of Prisons official, was sent to restore order and trust at a women’s prison wracked by a deplorable scandal. Instead, workers say, he left the federal lockup in Dublin, California, even more broken.Staff saw Hinkle as a bully and regarded his presence there — just after allegations that the previous warden and other employees sexually assaulted inmates — as hypocrisy from an...
DUBLIN, CA
The Independent

White House official reveals Brittney Griner’s first words on US-bound plane after prisoner swap

After 10 months in Russian custody, Brittney Griner just wanted to talk.When she finally stepped on a US-bound plane following a historic prisoner exchange on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi, the newly freed WNBA star was escorted by Roger Carstens, the Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, who prepared her return to US soil.“When she finally got onto the US plane, I said: ‘Brittney, you must have been through a lot over the last 10 months. Here’s your seat. Please feel free to decompress. We will give you your space,’” he told CNN’s State of the Union on 11 December,...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents

A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
The Independent

Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms

Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November’s midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning. a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race.Voters under 30 went 53% for Democratic House candidates compared with only 41% for Republican candidates nationwide, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of the electorate. But that level of support for Democrats was down compared with 2020, when such voters supported President Joe Biden over his predecessor, Donald Trump, 61% to 36%. And in 2018,...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Fauci says Covid response was hampered by ‘disinformation and political ideology’ in farewell essay

Anthony Fauci, who for many Americans became the champion of a science-first approach to tackling the pandemic, is retiring from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases this month.In a farewell essay, he argued that the US could have had an even more effective response to Covid, were it not for the deep polarisation of American politics and culture at large.“We also must acknowledge that our fight against C‌‌ovid-19 has been hindered by the profound political divisiveness in our society,” Dr Fauci wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Sunday. “In...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway

After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department will begin Monday to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group. Openings statements are expected in Washington's federal court less than two weeks after Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, who led its Florida chapter, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory. The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US scientists achieve ‘holy grail’ net gain nuclear fusion reaction: report

US scientists have reportedly carried out the first nuclear fusion experiment to achieve a net energy gain, a major breakthrough in a field that has been pursuing such a result since the 1950s, and a potential milestone in the search for a climate-friendly, renewable energy source to replace fossil fuels.The experiment took place in recent weeks at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where researchers used a process known as inertial confinement fusion, the Financial Times reports, citing three people with knowledge of the experiment’s preliminary results.The test involved bombarding a pellet of hydrogen plasma with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake: Trump-endorsed Republican sues in bid to overturn Arizona election defeat

Republican candidate Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona governor’s race, has filed a lawsuit against the state’s election officials in an effort to overturn her defeat.The former news anchor on Friday filed a lawsuit with the Maricopa County Superior Court targetting her opponent and Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs along with top officials in the state's most populous Maricopa County.Ms Lake – a proponent of Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – was one of the most high-profile Republican candidates to be endorsed by the former president in the midterm elections.The gubernatorial candidate has refused...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Keep the faith, we’re coming’: White House officials say they will keep trying to return Paul Whelan to US

Days after securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody, US officials said they are “still negotiating” for the release of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said President Joe Biden’s administration made a “very serious, specific proposal” for Mr Whelan and Ms Griner together, but “it just didn’t land anywhere ... with the Russians,” he told ABC’s This Week on 11 December, three days after Ms Griner returned to US soil.“As we progressed through this summer and into the fall ... it was...
The Independent

A GOP congresswoman delivered tearful vote against same-sex marriage. Her gay nephew responded.

In remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives, Missouri congresswoman Vicky Hartzler broke down in tears as she urged her colleagues to vote against a bill preserving marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples.The Republican claimed that the “only purpose” of the legislation, which President Joe Biden will sign into law in coming days, is to “hand the federal government a legal bludgeoning tool to drive people of faith out of the public square and silence anyone who dissents”.Her nephew Andrew Hartzler, who is gay, posted a response on TikTok that has been viewed more than 800,000...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy