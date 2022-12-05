Could “The Baby-Sitters Club” be making a comeback? The series was canceled by Netflix after two seasons earlier this year in March, and talk has swirled since about the series being shopped for a revival — or at least a TV movie — elsewhere. But now there’s a bit more momentum for the show: “The Baby-Sitters Club” won two awards at the Children & Family Emmys this weekend, for both outstanding writing for a live action preschool or children’s program and outstanding children’s or family viewing series. “We’re talking about it in a very preliminary way, talking about if we can...

