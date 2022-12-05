ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Despite Cancellation, ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Big Emmy Wins Renew Hope of Series Revival or TV Movie Reunion

Could “The Baby-Sitters Club” be making a comeback? The series was canceled by Netflix after two seasons earlier this year in March, and talk has swirled since about the series being shopped for a revival — or at least a TV movie — elsewhere. But now there’s a bit more momentum for the show: “The Baby-Sitters Club” won two awards at the Children & Family Emmys this weekend, for both outstanding writing for a live action preschool or children’s program and outstanding children’s or family viewing series. “We’re talking about it in a very preliminary way, talking about if we can...
Writer Jeb Stuart settles debate: ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie

Dec. 10 (UPI) — Screenwriter Jeb Stuart has confirmed his 1988 action classic, “Die Hard,” is a Christmas movie, hopefully settling a debate that has divided viewers for decades. “‘Die Hard’ is definitely a Christmas movie,” Stuart told UPI with a laugh in a Zoom interview Thursday....
Cher’s mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96

Dec. 11 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actress and singer Cher has announced on social media that her mother, entertainer Georgia Holt, has died at the age of 96. “Mom is gone,” the 76-year-old Cher tweeted Saturday. Deadline.com confirmed Holt’s death, but did not report the cause. Variety said...
Handyman sues ‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank

Dec. 11 (UPI) — A handyman has filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, the star of the hit prank film and TV franchise “Jackass,” for emotional distress. The lawsuit, which was obtained by Variety and TMZ, was filed in the Long Beach Superior Court on Friday and alleged that the handyman, Khalil Khan, was “traumatized” after being subject to an elaborate prank.

