mynbc5.com
Short staffing at several Vermont sheriff departments affecting coverage areas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont sheriff departments are short-staffed, and they say it is impacting how much ground they can cover. In Washington County, the sheriff's department has 23 full and part-time employees. They say that’s about half the staff the department had a decade ago and it means they need to cut back patrols in some smaller towns.
mynbc5.com
Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man sentenced for VFW hall thefts
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW in Champlain. 31-year-old Anthony King was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges in October.
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
mynbc5.com
Town of Plattsburgh unveils new traffic light at high-accident intersection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The town of Plattsburgh has unveiled a new traffic light at a problematic intersection. The new light stands at the intersection of Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street at the back of the Consumer Square Shopping Center. Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman celebrated the debut of the...
mynbc5.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — CVPH received a phone call about a bomb threat just before 8 A.M. on Sunday morning. New York State Police and the Plattsburgh City Police conducted a full sweep of the facility and its campus, using K-9 units to secure the premises. They say nothing suspicious was found.
mynbc5.com
Green Knights' chemistry paves way to dominant win over South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — It's rare to return a full championship roster, no matter what level of competition. The Rice Memorial Green Knights managed to bring back their full championship roster from a year ago, and on Saturday began their pursuit of winning their fourth straight state championship, by defeating the South Burlington Wolves 72-40 in the Rice Gym.
mynbc5.com
Former VFW employee pleads guilty to stealing money from the organization
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW Post 1418 in Champlain, N.Y. Anthony King, 31, was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges back in October.
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
mynbc5.com
Cabot man dies in one-vehicle accident
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a man was killed when his vehicle veered off Vermont Rt. 14 on Thursday afternoon, striking a tree before coming to a rest. The initial investigation determined that 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot was traveling northbound, when his 2014 Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway.
mynbc5.com
Woman tried to steal items, assaulted Walmart employee in Williston, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly tried to steal items from Walmart and assaulted a store employee. The department posted the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7 p.m.
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh women's basketball drops home contest, 70-39 against SUNY Cortland
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh women's basketball {3-7, (0-4 SUNYAC)} was unable to complete a comeback in the third quarter, as they fall 70-39 against SUNY Cortland {7-1, (4-0 SUNYAC)}. The Red Dragons had a dominant 20-2 fourth quarter which propelled them to the victory. Four Red Dragons also...
mynbc5.com
Beekmantown High School boys' ice hockey cruises to 6-1 win over Grand Isle
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Beekmantown High School boys' ice hockey played a balanced three periods of hockey, leading to a 6-1 win against Grande Isle High School. Beekmantown juniors Sam Bingel and Keegin Rodier each scored two goals in the win, while seniors Luke Moser and Reagan Dudyak chipped in on the afternoon with one goal apiece.
mynbc5.com
Boquet Valley High School boys' basketball uses strong fourth quarter to take 39-31 road win over Seton Catholic
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Boquet Valley High School boys' basketball got their redemption against Seton Catholic High School, after losing to them in the Section VII Class D championship last year, with a 39-31 win tonight. The Griffins featured balanced scoring throughout the night. Junior forward Jackson Hooper led all...
mynbc5.com
Schroon Lake High School boys basketball cruises to 50-26 road win over Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — Schroon Lake High School boys' basketball got it going from the tipoff against Chazy High School, with a 50-26 win on the road. The Wildcats finished the first quarter with a 22-5 lead and did not look back from there. Schroon Lake junior forward Riley Dumoulin dominated the glass, finish with a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night. Schroon Lake senior guard Isaiah Pelkey also chipped in with 19 points on the night.
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh men's ice hockey holds off late comeback, takes 4-3 win
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh men's ice hockey holds off a late comeback effort against SUNY Morrisville to secure the 4-3 win at home. Plattsburgh scored the first three goals of the contest in the first and second period with scores from junior forward Carson Gallagher, senior forward Mitchell Hale, and sophomore forward Jake Lanyi.
mynbc5.com
Beekmantown high school girls' basketball uses second half comeback against Plattsburgh to win, 43-40
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Beekmantown high school girls' basketball used a strong second-half performance to hold off Plattsburgh high school 43-40. Balanced play from the Eagles helped them take a 26-22 lead in the third quarter after trailing in the first half by as many as seven points. Emily...
