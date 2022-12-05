ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynbc5.com

Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
ROUSES POINT, NY
mynbc5.com

Clinton County man sentenced for VFW hall thefts

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW in Champlain. 31-year-old Anthony King was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges in October.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — CVPH received a phone call about a bomb threat just before 8 A.M. on Sunday morning. New York State Police and the Plattsburgh City Police conducted a full sweep of the facility and its campus, using K-9 units to secure the premises. They say nothing suspicious was found.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Green Knights' chemistry paves way to dominant win over South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — It's rare to return a full championship roster, no matter what level of competition. The Rice Memorial Green Knights managed to bring back their full championship roster from a year ago, and on Saturday began their pursuit of winning their fourth straight state championship, by defeating the South Burlington Wolves 72-40 in the Rice Gym.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Cabot man dies in one-vehicle accident

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a man was killed when his vehicle veered off Vermont Rt. 14 on Thursday afternoon, striking a tree before coming to a rest. The initial investigation determined that 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot was traveling northbound, when his 2014 Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway.
CABOT, VT
mynbc5.com

Beekmantown High School boys' ice hockey cruises to 6-1 win over Grand Isle

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Beekmantown High School boys' ice hockey played a balanced three periods of hockey, leading to a 6-1 win against Grande Isle High School. Beekmantown juniors Sam Bingel and Keegin Rodier each scored two goals in the win, while seniors Luke Moser and Reagan Dudyak chipped in on the afternoon with one goal apiece.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Schroon Lake High School boys basketball cruises to 50-26 road win over Chazy

CHAZY, N.Y. — Schroon Lake High School boys' basketball got it going from the tipoff against Chazy High School, with a 50-26 win on the road. The Wildcats finished the first quarter with a 22-5 lead and did not look back from there. Schroon Lake junior forward Riley Dumoulin dominated the glass, finish with a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night. Schroon Lake senior guard Isaiah Pelkey also chipped in with 19 points on the night.
SCHROON LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh men's ice hockey holds off late comeback, takes 4-3 win

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh men's ice hockey holds off a late comeback effort against SUNY Morrisville to secure the 4-3 win at home. Plattsburgh scored the first three goals of the contest in the first and second period with scores from junior forward Carson Gallagher, senior forward Mitchell Hale, and sophomore forward Jake Lanyi.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

