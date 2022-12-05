CHAZY, N.Y. — Schroon Lake High School boys' basketball got it going from the tipoff against Chazy High School, with a 50-26 win on the road. The Wildcats finished the first quarter with a 22-5 lead and did not look back from there. Schroon Lake junior forward Riley Dumoulin dominated the glass, finish with a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night. Schroon Lake senior guard Isaiah Pelkey also chipped in with 19 points on the night.

SCHROON LAKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO