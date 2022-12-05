ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Veterans headed to the Concho Valley for paid hunting trip

By Israel Pizana, Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eight U.S. veterans will be coming into the Concho Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for an all-expense paid hunting trip.

San Angelo Support for Veterans is hosting this annual hunting event to help veterans heal and process their time in the military.

“We are there just to listen. We are there to provide the food and the comfort and the place to sleep and if the hunt works out, they will all get a good animal but the point is for them to get together and make relationships and talk about their issues or their experiences they had over in the middle east,” said Board of Director Mike Boyd.

San Angelo community members are invited to welcome these veterans to Mathis Airfield at 6 p.m.

