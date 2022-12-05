ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness

The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

