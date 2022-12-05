Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Governor Wolf and First Lady host last Holiday Open House as Pennsylvania's first family
For the last time as Governor, Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf opened the Governor’s Residence to the public for a Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon. The yearly event typically sees about 2,000 people come through the doors of the Governor’s Residence. However, this year, turnout wasn’t as high.
local21news.com
GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
local21news.com
Getting ready to leave office, Gov. Wolf talks successes, regrets of past 8 years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf has been leading Pennsylvania since 2015. In the past eight years, he's led the Keystone State through the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of other changes that impacted PA and the country. In a one-on-one interview with CBS 21's Joel D. Smith,...
local21news.com
Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness
The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
local21news.com
Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
local21news.com
'Dad deserved all of this': Fire departments, community pay tribute to fallen firefighter
MAPLETON, Pa. (WJAC) — An area firefighter died Tuesday, after a vehicle struck him at a crash scene. Saturday, Huntingdon County honored the life of Mapleton Fire Department's Kurt Keilhofer, 66. "The surrounding communities that we have here, they're small," 2nd Lt. William Grove of Mount Union Fire Company...
local21news.com
Diaper trailer overturns on US 22/322, one sent to the hospital
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — EMS and fire teams worked to clean up the scene of a tractor trailer hauling diapers that had overturned on US 22/322, just before the Mountain Rd. exit. According to Middle Paxton Fire Company, crews were called to the scene at around 9 p.m....
local21news.com
Central PA coaches react to PIAA approving Name, Image, and Likeness policy HS athletes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The PIAA punching the ball across the goal line, approving Name, Image and Likeness policy for PA high school athletes. The board giving it the green light on Wednesday and the policy goes into effect immediately. Coaches tell us athletes now have the ball...
