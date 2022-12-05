ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Riverdogs named Baseball America Minor League Team of the Year

By Dan Fanning
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpItv_0jYPG7mf00

Courtesy of the Charleston Riverdogs

Charleston, SC – In September, the 2022 Charleston RiverDogs proved that they were the cream of the crop in the Carolina League by winning a second consecutive league championship. On Monday, the team was honored by Baseball America as the 2022 Minor League Team of the Year. It is the first time the franchise has received this recognition.

“We are thrilled that Baseball America chose our team for this honor. Having had the opportunity to watch them closely for a full season, I can say with complete confidence that the players and coaches deserved it,” stated RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “Since we renewed our relationship with Tampa Bay in 2021, our fans have been treated to two incredible teams and seasons.”

The 2022 RiverDogs posted an 88-44 record and won all four playoff games on the way to claiming the title. The 88 wins set a new franchise record and were the most victories in Minor League Baseball for all levels below Triple-A, second to only the Nashville Sounds who played 17 more games. The team’s .667 winning percentage was the highest in MiLB.
The RiverDogs offensive attack was explosive throughout the season, using a large amount of extra-base hits to do their damage. The team’s 57 triples were the most in MiLB and their 120 home runs paced the Carolina League. The offense also led the league in batting average (.254), hits (1,127), total bases (1,809), slugging percentage (.408) and OPS (.754). On the mound, the pitchers were equally as dominant, posting a league-best 3.67 earned run average. The RiverDogs allowed 15 fewer runs than any other team in the circuit.

The roster was littered with exciting young players including several players that are widely regarded as top prospects in the Rays organization. Shortstop Carson Williams was honored as a Carolina League All-Star and won a Rawlings® Gold Glove as the best defensive shortstop in MiLB. Outfielder Shane Sasaki won the league batting title and was also named to the all-star team. Pitcher Austin Vernon claimed recognition as the top reliever in the Carolina League, posting a 9-1 record and 1.69 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 58.2 innings. Other top prospects that suited up in the Holy City included Cole Wilcox, Brock Jones, Mason Auer, Junior Caminero, Sandy Gaston, JJ Goss, Dominic Keegan, Ryan Spikes and Nick Bitsko.

“2022 was such an incredible year for our team, our organization and the city of Charleston,” said manager Blake Butera. “We had an exceptional group of players and staff that showed up every day wanting to improve. This was a total group effort and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested on drug charges after Georgetown traffic stop

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown Police arrested two people on drug charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday. According to GPD, police officers stopped a “suspicious” Saturn SUV on Fraser Street and noticed two of the occupants seemingly fighting. Police noticed the driver, Hoyt High (55), placing an object in his mouth before he spat […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley causing concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Charleston City leaders want to crack down on 18-wheelers parked overnight throughout West Ashley.   Michael Allen is the Neighborhood President of Ashley Hall Manor. He said there’s been an increase in tractor trailers and other large equipment left overnight in parking lots up and down Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. This […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Moncks Corner man charged with witness intimidation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after allegedly colluding with a Berkeley County inmate to intimidate a court witness. Josiah Limehouse was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, intimidation of witnesses, and two counts of malicious injury […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1.4 million tax rebates issued in first round, SCDOR reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)-More than 1 million South Carolinians have collected their tax rebate, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Wednesday. The department has finished issuing the first round of income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers who filed their individual income tax returns by Oct. 17. According to SCDOR, more than 1.39 million rebates […]
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former BCSD board chair discusses superintendent firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Board Chairman Mac McQuillin said recently the board terminated Superintendent Deon Jackson for multiple reasons – from low academic performance to what he called frayed relationships with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS). But former board chairman David […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina school district employee accused of contributing to delinquency of a minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/ School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Sunday, December 4th, the School District of Oconee County was made aware […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New details released in Pawleys Island armed robbery

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released information details about an armed robbery that occurred Thursday at an ice cream shop. According to GCSO, deputies responded to Paradice Ice Cream just before 7:30 p.m. after the reported armed robbery. Deputies spoke with the victim who gave a description of […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro man wins $150K Powerball prize

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Walterboro man was just one number away from winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Oct. 31. The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. He upgraded to PowerPlay in order to triple his $50,000 prize […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Orangeburg has won $50,000, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Chestnut Street for the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 3. The winning numbers are: 6 – 13 – 33 – 36 – 37   Powerball®: 7   Players have 180 […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy