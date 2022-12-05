'King' no more: Pete Davidson lists SI condo for $1.3M
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Pete Davidson is looking to end his reign as "The King of Staten Island."
The former "Saturday Night Live" actor has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo in St. George's Accolade building for $1,299,999, according to SILive.com .
The real estate news comes after the 29-year-old told NBCLX in February that he was moving to Brooklyn.
"I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge," he said.
Co-listing agent Marissa Polo, a licensed real estate saleswoman, told SILive.com that the condo building has "breathtaking views of Manhattan," adding that "it offers the amenities and lifestyle of New York City."
The two-bedroom, three-bath condo is reported to have a bright custom kitchen that leads to a huge family area that's "optimal" for entertaining and has "enormous windows that provide natural lighting from dawn till dusk."
The listing hit the market, and showings will start Dec. 10.
