Staten Island, NY

'King' no more: Pete Davidson lists SI condo for $1.3M

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Pete Davidson is looking to end his reign as "The King of Staten Island."

The former "Saturday Night Live" actor has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo in St. George's Accolade building for $1,299,999, according to SILive.com .

The real estate news comes after the 29-year-old told NBCLX in February that he was moving to Brooklyn.

"I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge," he said.

Co-listing agent Marissa Polo, a licensed real estate saleswoman, told SILive.com that the condo building has "breathtaking views of Manhattan," adding that "it offers the amenities and lifestyle of New York City."

The two-bedroom, three-bath condo is reported to have a bright custom kitchen that leads to a huge family area that's "optimal" for entertaining and has "enormous windows that provide natural lighting from dawn till dusk."

The listing hit the market, and showings will start Dec. 10.

1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
