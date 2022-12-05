ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

abc27 News

Man killed in Lancaster city shooting identified

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An infant has been found safe after being left inside a car that was stolen on Saturday night. According to Harrisburg Police, on Saturday December 10 at about 7:30 pm, officers responded to North 6th and Maclay Streets for a report of a vehicle that was stolen while it was left running and unattended.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
DUNCANNON, PA
WGAL

Lancaster fatal shooting victim identified

There was a shooting at the 400 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster City at around 11:34 p.m. Friday. There were two people shot. One victim was an adult male, the other victim was a juvenile male. The adult male victim has been identified by the coroner as 30-year-old James...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Suspicious fires set at Cumberland County park, police investigating

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park. The Camp Hill Police Department says one fire was set on Sunday, December 4 and the other on Thursday, December 8. According to police, Borough property...
local21news.com

UPDATE | Missing York Co. woman found, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE| The York County Regional Police say Mya Mazuera has been safely located and reunited with her family. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County say they are currently searching for 21 year old Mya Rae Mazuera, who went missing from her residence in the 200 block of Silver Maple Ct in East Manchester Township at approximately 6:00 pm on December 6.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York police release statement about fatal shooting

YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in York. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. "York City police responded to the area of West Poplar St. and South Belvidere St. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was unresponsive and appeared to have injuries from a gunshot," police said in a statement. "The victim was given medical aid but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives were notified and are investigating."
YORK, PA
echo-pilot.com

One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon

One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

