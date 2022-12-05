Read full article on original website
Man killed in Lancaster city shooting identified
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
Thief ran over partner with pick-up truck after fleeing in Mechanicsburg
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A thief is in the hospital after his partner in crime ran over his leg with a pick-up truck as the two were fleeing the scene of their crime. According to PSP Carlisle, officials were sent to the scene on Dec. 10 at around 6:20 a.m. for a reported pedestrian related crash.
Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An infant has been found safe after being left inside a car that was stolen on Saturday night. According to Harrisburg Police, on Saturday December 10 at about 7:30 pm, officers responded to North 6th and Maclay Streets for a report of a vehicle that was stolen while it was left running and unattended.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
Lancaster fatal shooting victim identified
There was a shooting at the 400 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster City at around 11:34 p.m. Friday. There were two people shot. One victim was an adult male, the other victim was a juvenile male. The adult male victim has been identified by the coroner as 30-year-old James...
Suspicious fires set at Cumberland County park, police investigating
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park. The Camp Hill Police Department says one fire was set on Sunday, December 4 and the other on Thursday, December 8. According to police, Borough property...
Burglar caught on video stealing from ball machine at York County golf course
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carroll Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a robber who, after unsuccessfully stealing from a laundromat, went to a golf course and was caught on video stealing. Officials say the first theft attempt happened on Dec. 9 at...
Woman fails to return to Franklin County Jail from work release employer, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Franklin County say they are searching for a woman who failed to return to the Franklin County Jail following her authorized work release. The Franklin County Adult Probation Department has an active arrest warrant for Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala. According to authorities Castro-Zavala...
Harrisburg Police asking for help identifying people in homicide investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are working to identify the people and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that took place in Harrisburg in October. The homicide resulted in Jordan Allen’s death on Oct. 20, police say. According to police, Allen suffered multiple...
Hired worker threatens resident and tries to break into Lancaster County home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police say that a man is on the loose after allegedly threatening the resident over the phone and unsuccessfully trying to break into their home. Authorities say that 23-year-old Gran Abdul Rashid had been hired by a homeowner on the 2000 block...
4-Week-Old Infant, 16-Year-Old Mom Go Missing From Harrisburg Home: Police
A 16-year-old girl and her 4-week-old infant daughter have gone missing from their central Pennsylvania home, authorities say. Anylah Duffin left home with her daughter Daoni on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to the Lower Paxton Township police. No other details about Anylah and Daoni were released. Anyone with information on...
One injured in crash involving electric bicycle, road closed for investigation: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say one person has been hurt in a crash involving an electric bicycle and a vehicle. According to authorities, it happened along South College Street at Church Avenue. The bicycle rider suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local...
UPDATE | Missing York Co. woman found, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE| The York County Regional Police say Mya Mazuera has been safely located and reunited with her family. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County say they are currently searching for 21 year old Mya Rae Mazuera, who went missing from her residence in the 200 block of Silver Maple Ct in East Manchester Township at approximately 6:00 pm on December 6.
Video shows driver ditching Harrisburg homicide victim’s van after killing
Harrisburg police on Thursday released video footage showing people ditching the van of a man fatally shot near Hall Manor in October. Police are hoping someone will recognize the driver of the van, who parked it in the area of South 15th and Catherine streets after Jordan Allen, 23, was found shot to death on Oct. 20.
Woman allegedly steals nearly $4k in electronics, police seek identity
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are looking for a person who allegedly stole nearly $4,000 in merchandise from the Majik Rent to Own store on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East. According to authorities, a woman went into the store and asked...
York police release statement about fatal shooting
YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in York. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. "York City police responded to the area of West Poplar St. and South Belvidere St. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was unresponsive and appeared to have injuries from a gunshot," police said in a statement. "The victim was given medical aid but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives were notified and are investigating."
One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon
One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
Homicide trial starts for Lancaster County woman accused of killing husband
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The trial for a woman accused of killing her husband starts on Wednesday in Lancaster County. Police say Danielle Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, 27, in February of 2021. They say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the PNC bank...
