Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Jaffa Shrine gives away free presents, meals to kids

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona held its annual Jaffa Kiddies Christmas event Saturday, giving back to many area families. It's not every year you get a full sack of presents, but that's what some lucky kids got Saturday. "I'm excited to meet Santa!" screamed one...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

'Operation Warm:' Altoona firefighters deliver coats to students in need

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — It's the season of giving and Altoona firefighters stopped by Penn Lincoln Elementary School Thursday to deliver coats to students in need. It's part of their "Operation Warm" program where they raise money through boot drives and community support. They use the money to buy...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown Masonic Temple holds 5th annual Toys for Tots drive

The Johnstown Masonic Temple held their 5th annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday. Toys for Tots is a program run by the marines that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The participating marines noticed a shift this year, stating that the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Fire heavily damages commercial building in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC — Crews from several regional departments battled a fire at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township. Crews that first arrived on the scene said the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Construction of new Southern Huntingdon elem. school still delayed

Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Construction of the new Southern Huntingdon County elementary school is still delayed because of an ongoing court injunction. As a result, the school board voted to place a temporary hold on bid requests for the project. The superintendent confirmed the project was estimated to...
WJAC TV

PSP: One person dead following burglary attempt in Bedford County

LIBERTY TOWNHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said one person is dead following a reported burglary in Bedford County. Troopers were still investigating the reported burglary on Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township, according to a release from state police Saturday. Troopers said they responded to a reported...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

