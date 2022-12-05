Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Cuddles For Kids organizes free Christmas shopping event for local families
Cuddles for Kids is a local organization that helps thousands of people each year. For this holiday season they hosted an event at the YWCA in Johnstown where they helped 35 local families prepare for the holidays. The event featured a ‘free shopping’ component where families could shop for Christmas...
WJAC TV
Jaffa Shrine gives away free presents, meals to kids
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona held its annual Jaffa Kiddies Christmas event Saturday, giving back to many area families. It's not every year you get a full sack of presents, but that's what some lucky kids got Saturday. "I'm excited to meet Santa!" screamed one...
WJAC TV
'Operation Warm:' Altoona firefighters deliver coats to students in need
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — It's the season of giving and Altoona firefighters stopped by Penn Lincoln Elementary School Thursday to deliver coats to students in need. It's part of their "Operation Warm" program where they raise money through boot drives and community support. They use the money to buy...
WJAC TV
Humane Society of Cambria County holds Clear the Shelter adoption event
The Humane Society of Cambria County held their first ever Clear the Shelter Adoption event this weekend. This comes as the number of shelter animals has steadily increased since the pandemic. Twenty-one animals have been adopted this weekend so far but 56 are still without homes. The Humane Society urges...
WJAC TV
Johnstown Masonic Temple holds 5th annual Toys for Tots drive
The Johnstown Masonic Temple held their 5th annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday. Toys for Tots is a program run by the marines that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The participating marines noticed a shift this year, stating that the...
WJAC TV
Fire heavily damages commercial building in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC — Crews from several regional departments battled a fire at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township. Crews that first arrived on the scene said the...
WJAC TV
Cambria County house fire emphasizes need for caution in home heating methods
Residents in Lorain Borough woke up to a house fire on Friday night on the 400th block of Ohio St. Crews were dispatched a little after 11pm to a two-story home with smoke and flames visible from the street. The fire was quickly put out, but firefighters found a lot...
WJAC TV
Construction of new Southern Huntingdon elem. school still delayed
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Construction of the new Southern Huntingdon County elementary school is still delayed because of an ongoing court injunction. As a result, the school board voted to place a temporary hold on bid requests for the project. The superintendent confirmed the project was estimated to...
WJAC TV
A Middle Taylor Township road continues to cause issues for a local wedding venue
In Cambria County, some people are not happy with the condition of some of the roads in Middle Taylor Township. One couple says recent grant money awarded to the township was supposed to fix some of those roads, including one that leads to their wedding venue, but they say now the township is using that money to fix other roads in the same area.
WJAC TV
DEP: Investigation into Cambria County gas leak revealed 'numerous violations' by company
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection say the investigation into last month's gas leak at the Equitrans Midstream Rager Mountain storage facility in Jackson Township revealed "numerous violations." As a result, the DEP has issued multiple orders to Equitrans to correct its...
WJAC TV
'We want closure:' reward money increased for information in Johnstown double homicide
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The faces of 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, his dog Daniel, and 36-year-old Britney Rummell are plastered on billboards in Johnstown. It's to make sure that their unsolved murders stay on the forefront of the community's mind about eight months after the incident occurred. "All homicides,...
WJAC TV
'Dad deserved all of this': Fire departments, community pay tribute to fallen firefighter
MAPLETON, Pa. (WJAC) — An area firefighter died Tuesday, after a vehicle struck him at a crash scene. Saturday, Huntingdon County honored the life of Mapleton Fire Department's Kurt Keilhofer, 66. "The surrounding communities that we have here, they're small," 2nd Lt. William Grove of Mount Union Fire Company...
WJAC TV
Funeral scheduled for Huntingdon trooper, Tyrone native who died unexpectedly
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County are advising the public to be aware of any traffic delays in Tyrone Borough on Monday as family and friends attend the funeral service for Trooper Joseph Miller. According to his obituary, Trooper Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec....
WJAC TV
Early morning freezing rain leads to several accidents across region
(WJAC) — Sleet and freezing rain made for a messy commute across Cambria, Somerset and Bedford Counties Saturday morning. Winter Weather Advisories were posted by the National Weather Service in State College around 1:00 a.m. for those counties as a small weather front moved across the region. 6 News...
WJAC TV
PSP: One person dead following burglary attempt in Bedford County
LIBERTY TOWNHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said one person is dead following a reported burglary in Bedford County. Troopers were still investigating the reported burglary on Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township, according to a release from state police Saturday. Troopers said they responded to a reported...
WJAC TV
One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
Comments / 0