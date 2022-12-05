Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Celebrating the season by Caroling at the Carillon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon is celebrating the season by Caroling at the Carillon. The event had carolers singing around a bonfire. Santa made an appearance. The event was free and light refreshments like apple cider, cookies, and hot chocolate. Activities started at 3 pm...
Delicious Cookie Walk Christmas Gala
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Saint John's Vianney Church Activity Center hosted its Cookie walk, raffle, and Christmas gift gala. Admission was free to the public. The gala offered beautiful homemade Christmas cookies and bread. Cookies cost $7 per pound. For one dollar guests could enter the raffle for...
The Holiday Extravaganza Returns to the Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Holiday Extravaganza was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in the Orr Building. The extravaganza provided over a hundred craft vendors with items that range from fine arts to homemade products and home-based businesses. The public could come and see an old-fashioned cakewalk and...
Santa to fly into Decatur on a helicopter
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Santa is flying into four Decatur parks on December 17, before heading back to the North Pole for Christmas. Santa will greet the children, hand out candy canes, and collect letters. The four park locations are:. South Shores Park. Hess Park. Garfield Park. Hickory Point...
The Tree Of Lights Ceremony Returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Animal Protective League (APL) held its annual Tree of Lights ceremony. The public can buy a light for $5 and the APL will place a small white light on this year's tree as a way to honor and remember a special someone or pet that may no longer be here.
Gin Mill and Wet Bar Shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police were called to the 200 block of south 5th street for a report of two suspects with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar. The incident happened on December 10th around 1:19 am and when police arrived they...
Police are searching for 76 year old missing woman
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Police have found who they believed to have been the missing person in the Sangamon River. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials they have sufficient evidence that leads them to believe that this is the person that was reported missing on Friday.
Korn Ferry Tour names Memorial Health Foundation charity of the year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Korn Ferry Tour held its season-ending awards on Wednesday. The Memorial Health Foundation, which serves as the main beneficiary of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, received the Charity of the Year honor. Memorial Health worked with the tournament to cross-promote, encourage attendance...
St. Patrick Catholic School receives $12,500
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A local school will now have more support to create a new student culture coordinator position thanks to a new grant. The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln has awarded St. Patrick School Catholic School $12,500 in funding. The new position aims to help...
Coroner confirms identity of man killed on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Update:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the identity of the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle last night on interstate 55. Edwin Bartosh, 48, of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The...
Teacher shortage across the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New data is shining a spotlight on how widespread the teacher shortage is across the country. New government data shows that nearly half of all public schools had at least one teacher vacancy as of October. It's a statistic that superintendents locally say they know all too well.
City of Carlinville under boil order
The City of Carlinville is under a boil water order until further notice. We'll bring you updates as they become available.
