The Notre Dame Fighting Irish get another game on home court today as it hosts its old Big East rivals, the Marquette Golden Eagles. Notre Dame suffered its first home loss of the season to Syracuse last week, but got back to winning against Boston University. That game against the Terriers proved just how much the Irish still need to improve as they let another strong lead dwindle to a big fight in the end.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO