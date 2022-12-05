ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KRMG

OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself

A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person shot, another assaulted in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after one was shot and another was assaulted Wednesday afternoon in Norman. At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near West Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southwest. They found two victims – a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed UCO Student Sentenced

A man accused of selling pills that killed a UCO student in 2021 has received a suspended life sentence. Cameron Payne entered a blind guilty plea to a 2nd-degree murder sentence back in September after he sold Kyle Ward fentanyl instead of oxycodone. Payne is set to spend the first 30 years of his sentence in jail and court records show that he will also pay some fines.
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County wrongful death suit closed

A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
tulsatoday.com

What happened at Edmond High?

On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Person killed in hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6 p.m. near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Police said one person was left dead on the road. Police do not have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police investigating after shooting occurs near 2 schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed two victims have been found. Reports say one victim, a 21-year-old man, had a gunshot wound while the other, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted. Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released. There are no suspects in custody at...
NORMAN, OK
YAHOO!

Cushing man found not guilty of DUI manslaughter

Dec. 5—A Cushing man was found not guilty of first-degree manslaughter in a bench trial. Christopher Collier, 38, was accused of driving under the influence of drugs when he struck and killed Curtis Sams, 53, in September 2020. Sams' family members said Judge Phillip Corley's decision was disappointing. "It...
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

