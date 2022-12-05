Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
KOKI FOX 23
Clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing for a death row inmate Wednesday morning. Scott Eizember, 61, was convicted of killing an elderly couple, in Depew, in 2003. He also attacked two others and assaulted a young woman. The Oklahoma Coalition to...
OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
Random attack leads to carjacking in Southeast Oklahoma City, leaving woman without transportation, ‘terrified’
A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Troy Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself
A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
KOCO
Person shot, another assaulted in Norman; no suspect in custody
NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after one was shot and another was assaulted Wednesday afternoon in Norman. At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near West Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southwest. They found two victims – a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed UCO Student Sentenced
A man accused of selling pills that killed a UCO student in 2021 has received a suspended life sentence. Cameron Payne entered a blind guilty plea to a 2nd-degree murder sentence back in September after he sold Kyle Ward fentanyl instead of oxycodone. Payne is set to spend the first 30 years of his sentence in jail and court records show that he will also pay some fines.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
Woman sues bank after her daughter allegedly forged checks to withdrawal nearly half a million dollars
A woman steals hundreds of thousands of dollars from her mother, and now the mother is suing the bank to get her money back.
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
KOCO
Person killed in hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6 p.m. near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Police said one person was left dead on the road. Police do not have...
okcfox.com
Norman police investigating after shooting occurs near 2 schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed two victims have been found. Reports say one victim, a 21-year-old man, had a gunshot wound while the other, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted. Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released. There are no suspects in custody at...
YAHOO!
Cushing man found not guilty of DUI manslaughter
Dec. 5—A Cushing man was found not guilty of first-degree manslaughter in a bench trial. Christopher Collier, 38, was accused of driving under the influence of drugs when he struck and killed Curtis Sams, 53, in September 2020. Sams' family members said Judge Phillip Corley's decision was disappointing. "It...
KOCO
Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
KOCO
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
Authorities Confirm 1 Dead in Fatal NW OKC Wreck
Oklahoma City Police have confirmed one person has died after a wreck that happened at around 8 p.m. Monday near North Peniel Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street. Officers said they believe two vehicles were racing on westbound Northwest 63rd Street when the vehicle in the left lane struck with the vehicle in the right.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: 16-year-old fatally shot man to stop attack on another person
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. Police were called to 8404 S. Drexel Place at 2:30 a.m. after getting reports that someone was shot inside the home. Officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead inside with "several" gunshot...
