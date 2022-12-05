Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Sunday's LSU women's hoops game versus UNO cancelled due to health protocols within Privateer program
The #11 LSU Women’s Basketball game against New Orleans on Sunday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the UNO program. There will be no replacement nor rescheduling of the game. Fans who had purchased tickets to Sunday’s game, refunds will be issued at the end...
wbrz.com
Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox held a ceremony at Southern University on Sunday honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays. The Human Jukebox announced Friday it would hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates...
wbrz.com
Connie Bernard falls in re-election bid
BATON ROUGE - Newcomer Katie Kennison unseated longtime school board member Connie Bernard in one of the most unusual races of the 2022 election cycle. Kennison — a Democrat who campaigned on being "anything but a politician" — beat out Bernard in Saturday's runoff, a special election that happened over three months after Bernard said she was dropping out of the race.
wbrz.com
McDavid wins election for Zachary Mayor
ZACHARY - Longtime Zachary Police Chief David McDavid defeated Councilman Francis Nezianya in a runoff for the city's mayoral office on Saturday. McDavid took in %55 of the vote in the special election Saturday. McDavid, who announced his plan to step down as police chief earlier this year, will take...
wbrz.com
Fourteen graduates turn their lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach Center
BATON ROUGE - Fourteen graduates were part of Christian Outreach Center's job readiness program that teaches work and life skills to those who may have fallen on tough times. "Anything from flat out, square one homeless, all the way to living under the poverty line, all the way up to the ALICE population," said Brian Sleeth, Executive Director at the Christian Outreach Center.
wbrz.com
Dec. 10 Election results
Public Safety Commissioner: Davante Lewis (DEM) %59. District Judge -- 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G: Gail Horne Ray (DEM) %53. Judge, Court of Appeal -- 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. B: Hunter Greene (REP) %54. Member of School Board -- District 4: Shashonnie Steward (DEM)...
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road. Deputies said one person was shot while sitting in...
wbrz.com
Man hurt after shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said shortly before 8 p.m. it responded to the shooting on Eugene Street, just off North Boulevard. One man was struck by gunfire, and officers said his injuries appear to...
wbrz.com
Police: Man found shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers said he died at the scene.
wbrz.com
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The chase began west of LA 415 shortly before 10 p.m. and made its way across the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
EBRSO Deputies investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery. Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 A.M. and left one person hurt with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle. This...
wbrz.com
Car caught fire after pileup crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Saturday night
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters had to put out a car fire after several vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-10 Saturday evening. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the westbound side of the interstate past LA 415 around 6 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.
wbrz.com
State Police: Tangipahoa man killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver early Sunday
LORANGER - A man was killed early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into his car. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on LA 445 near Gateway Drive in Loranger shortly before 5 a.m. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Austin Harper. Troopers said Harper was...
wbrz.com
Coroner identifies person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. Friday morning, the coroner's office identified the man to be 35-year-old Jeremy Gnagie.
wbrz.com
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being reportedly shot at an apartment complex on Perkins Road. Officials are responding to a reported shooting at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. Friday morning. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
wbrz.com
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to steal cigarettes
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement agencies are trying to track down who crashed a school bus through a gas station before breaking in and stealing cigarettes Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, at least two suspects stole the school bus from Dalton Elementary School's parking lot around 7 a.m. Saturday.
wbrz.com
Family of fallen sheriff's deputy partners with law enforcement, gifting hundreds of presents
CENTRAL- A line of cars snaked through a shopping center parking lot Saturday morning. Kids waited to say hello to Santa and get a gift. Standing by a pile of toys was Nanette Hamilton. Her son, Dustin Hamilton, was a sheriff's deputy in East Baton Rouge. He died in a car wreck on his way home from work in September 2013.
wbrz.com
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
wbrz.com
Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
wbrz.com
Trial for woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend delayed due to investigator's medical emergency
BATON ROUGE - The trial for a woman who allegedly poisoned her husband and long-term boyfriend in 2015 and 2016 was delayed until Monday due to an investigator's medical emergency. The trial for Meshell Hale, which was already delayed due to a different investigator skipping the trial and having a...
