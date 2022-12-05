ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

Connie Bernard falls in re-election bid

BATON ROUGE - Newcomer Katie Kennison unseated longtime school board member Connie Bernard in one of the most unusual races of the 2022 election cycle. Kennison — a Democrat who campaigned on being "anything but a politician" — beat out Bernard in Saturday's runoff, a special election that happened over three months after Bernard said she was dropping out of the race.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

McDavid wins election for Zachary Mayor

ZACHARY - Longtime Zachary Police Chief David McDavid defeated Councilman Francis Nezianya in a runoff for the city's mayoral office on Saturday. McDavid took in %55 of the vote in the special election Saturday. McDavid, who announced his plan to step down as police chief earlier this year, will take...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Fourteen graduates turn their lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach Center

BATON ROUGE - Fourteen graduates were part of Christian Outreach Center's job readiness program that teaches work and life skills to those who may have fallen on tough times. "Anything from flat out, square one homeless, all the way to living under the poverty line, all the way up to the ALICE population," said Brian Sleeth, Executive Director at the Christian Outreach Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dec. 10 Election results

Public Safety Commissioner: Davante Lewis (DEM) %59. District Judge -- 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G: Gail Horne Ray (DEM) %53. Judge, Court of Appeal -- 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. B: Hunter Greene (REP) %54. Member of School Board -- District 4: Shashonnie Steward (DEM)...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA

