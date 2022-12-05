Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Adam Thielen Chimes in on Twitter Spat between Vikings and Jets Players
As is the case in any hard-fought NFL battle, as the final whistle blows, emotions are usually running high. Some players are jubilant, celebrating a touch win, while others remain agitated. For some, decompressing in the locker room after the game diffuses those emotions. For others, they stew in it.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings
ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
Yardbarker
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Yardbarker
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins
Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 14
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings recovered after a 3rd Quarter nap in Week 13, toppling the New York Jets 27-22 in yet another rollercoaster game. Against New York, the Vikings defense was formidable in the first half, shaky in Quarters 3 and 4, but put a bow on the contest to hit a 10-2 record.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson
ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
Yardbarker
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa doesn't practice; Several Niners stars limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice, obviously. The quarterback suffered a broken foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers expect his recovery to be about seven to eight weeks.
The Vikings finally started utilizing blitzes vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings’ defense is in an interesting spot. They have been really successful in preventing teams from scoring points but they are not great in allowing yards. Despite being 20th in points allowed per game with 23.3, they are 31st in yards allowed with 398.7 per game. Only their opponent on Sunday the Detroit Lions allows more.
NOLA.com
Derry’s Week 14 NFL Picks: Vikings are dogs to Detroit? Can Ravens fly without Lamar Jackson?
Missed field goals, dropped passes and one less first down cost me an over. One point in a 10-9 game broke the leg of a teaser we have hit nearly every week this season. A barrage of points in a tight game on Sunday night killed another best bet. Yes,...
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Yardbarker
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Yardbarker
Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game
Sunday's Jets-Vikings game featured two of the best young wide receivers in the National Football League flashing what they're capable of on the biggest stage. While Minnesota's Justin Jefferson hauled in his fourth touchdown in his last five games, a key score in the fourth quarter, New York's Garrett Wilson had a monster performance, setting a new career-high with 162 receiving yards.
Yardbarker
5 Candidates for Indianapolis Colts Head Coach in 2023
2022 has been an abject failure for the Indianapolis Colts and it is clear the team is headed towards a rebuild. There are holes throughout the roster but perhaps the most important decision the Colts need to make will be the hiring of their new head coach. The Colts shockingly turned to Jeff Saturday as their interim coach but may look elsewhere for a long term solution. Let’s look at five potential candidates for the Colts head coach job in 2023.
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Yardbarker
Week After Week, Steelers Underperforming Player Making It Harder For Team To Not Draft His Replacement In 2023
Heading into the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had several question marks which included the quarterback situation, offensive line inconsistency and lack of depth on the defensive side of the ball. Since August, the team has slowly developed a solution at the signal-caller position with rookie Kenny Pickett getting better each week. A strong rushing attack emerged after the bye week and the defense is currently the healthiest it’s been all year.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend James Harrison Recalls Mohamed Massaquoi Fine And Regrets Not Hitting Him 75,000 Times Harder
This week’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger featured two future Pittsburgh Steelers future Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Episode 15 of the growing podcast welcomed legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison to watch the black and gold play the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers won the game 19-16, but the game was an afterthought to the two icons who steadily swapped stories about the Steelers glory days they shared as players.
Yardbarker
Steelers Big Trade Deadline Pick-Up William Jackson III Roaring To Make Debut In Week 14
The team acquired cornerback William Jackson III and a conditional seventh-round pick from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a conditional sixth back on November first, but a lingering back ailment landed him on injured reserve just 11 days later. The former Cincinnati Bengals’ draft selection is eligible to make...
Yardbarker
Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves
Beyond that, the Ravens waived WR Binjimen Victor from their active roster. Kennard, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.
Comments / 0