The Ringer
Joel Klatt on Picking the Playoff, and Can the Big Ten Surpass the SEC? Plus, Tales From the Couch: Denver’s Big Night.
Russillo shares his NBA thoughts in Tales from the Couch, including: Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Clippers-Heat, and Rockets-Spurs (1:15). Then Ryen talks with Joel Klatt about the College Football Playoff, Michigan’s improvement from last season, how Ohio State matches up with Georgia, the Pac-12 raising its profile this season, playoff expansion disagreements, and Deion Sanders’s impact on Colorado football (19:25). Finally, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 14 (1:02:09), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:04:12).
The Ringer
Baker Mayfield Was There for Two Days
The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the wild ending of Thursday night’s game between the Raiders and Rams (01:30). Russell Dorsey joins the show to discuss all the latest from MLB’s Winter Meetings (12:55). They dive into the lack of moves made by the White Sox as well as their continuing issues, the shortstop market, and why the Cubs decided to sign Cody Bellinger. Then, former Bears defensive end Adewale Ogunleye joins the show to discuss his post-football career in the finance world, his experience in playing in Chicago, Lovie Smith, the 2006-07 Super Bowl run, and more (36:56). After randomly seeing Joey Chestnut on TV, Jason asks why we are all so infatuated with this man (01:11:44). Last but not least, Jason congratulates longtime Cubs radio announcer Pat Hughes for receiving the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award (01:17:49).
The Ringer
Giants Routed by Eagles, Jets Offense Falls Short, and Mets Add Senga
(1:15) — GIANTS: The Giants’ slump continues as they suffer a 48-22 loss to the Eagles and fall out of playoff position. (5:54) — JETS: Despite Mike White’s heroic effort, the Jets did not have enough to defeat the juggernaut Bills and now face the pivotal part of their schedule.
The Ringer
Covering College Football, the Playoffs, and the Transfer Portal Era With Kevin Clark
Bryan is joined by Kevin Clark to break down college football news and updates ahead of upcoming playoff and bowl games. They begin by discussing the state of the Alabama football program, then touch on the impact of the transfer portal on the players, programs, and college football fan base. Later, they talk about playoff scheduling.
The Ringer
Where the ’22 Celtics and Bruins Rank Amongst the Greatest Boston Teams of the 21st Century. Plus, a Pats-Cardinals Preview
Brian marvels at the current success of the Celtics and Bruins, and sees where they fit amongst the best Boston teams of this century across four major sports (0:30). Then, he sits down with Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com to discuss the upcoming Patriots-Cardinals Monday night game, friction between Kyler Murray and the team, Kliff Kingsbury’s job security, the Pats’ offensive struggles vs. the Cards’ defensive struggles, and more (18:30). Finally, Brian gives his final thoughts on the Xander Bogaerts disaster, but also looks at some of the other Red Sox free agent signings (37:00).
The Ringer
Caleb Williams Seizes His Heisman Moment
I get why the television broadcast of the Heisman Trophy ceremony pretends there is suspense. It is a TV awards show after all, and it would be rude to the other finalists to announce the winner at the very start. But as far as December TV is concerned, the Heisman show is only slightly less predictable than a Hallmark Christmas movie. There hasn’t really been a competitive Heisman vote since 2009, and I can confidently project this year’s winner: It’s going to be USC quarterback Caleb Williams, college football’s very own Superman. He’s clearly a superior candidate to the other QB finalists: Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.
