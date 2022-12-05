ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Denver weather: Warm before the storm

Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver's weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What happens after migrants get to Colorado?

The Mile High City is planning how to help the influx of migrants. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Where wolves could be released in Colorado

Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation

Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver's weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1 hospitalized in Montclair neighborhood shooting, no arrests made

A shooting in Denver's Montclair neighborhood has left one person hospitalized and as of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly, fiery 2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night. A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Advocates react to wolf reintroduction draft plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released its draft wolf reintroduction plan Friday, and a group for endangered animal advocates feels there are already changes that need to be made. Gabby Easterwood reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Fleet of Ferraris deliver toys to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Dozens of cars filled with toys drove up to unload outside of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Seasonal, sunny Friday

Mostly sunny skies are across Denver for Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 40s. The weekend ahead is even nicer with warmer temperatures on Sunday. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Now homeless, man lost everything in apartment fire

Thomas Purdy lost everything when his apartment building was destroyed in a fire. That includes the loss of the love of his life and her young daughter. Courtney Fromm reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mild and sunny weekend

Conditions will be mild and pleasant this weekend before the next snowstorm comes through the state.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Littleton kids use Shop with a Cop event to give to parents

Community members in Littleton served as secret Santas this weekend, anonymously funding a shopping spree for dozens of children.
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

Aspen Park Vet Seeks Volunteers at New Ranch

Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who just won Colorado’s Small Business Person of the Year. Today on Great Day Colorado we talked about her exciting new property she acquired for her non-profit, Resqranch! Dr. Q is on the look our for numerous volunteers that’ll help this new 10-acre space come to life. If you’re interested, head on over to her website.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday. The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes...
FLORIDA STATE
KDVR.com

Rebelry Boutique Features Trendy Winter Staples Ahead of the Holidays

So many fun trends have been circling the fashion world this winter. From oversized outerwear and preppy pleats to fur pieces and tonal dressing there are plenty of reasons to add fashionable pieces to your wardrobe wish list this holiday. Our GDC team got dressed to the 9’s in all...
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

You can only get this Wendy’s breakfast item in Indiana

INDIANA (WXIN) — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is...
INDIANA STATE

