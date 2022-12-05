Get out of here, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power! Jeff Bezos' almost half a billion dollars project is out of the top half of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the the first time since it premiered in September. It was booted out by a couple new shows: the soapy family drama Riches (No. 2) and the murder mystery Three Pines (No. 3), both of which premiered on Friday. The Peripheral remains in the top spot after its Season 1 finale was released over the weekend, so expect it to leave the No. 1 position pretty soon. Which show or movie will take over? Riches seems like it has the edge over Three Pines, as the former released its entire six-episode season at once and the latter has more episodes, but is doing a weekly roll out.

2 DAYS AGO