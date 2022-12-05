ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Week Ahead: Don't Let the Fed's Meeting Obscure Investing Opportunities

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to keep their eyes peeled for chances to improve their portfolios next week. “These big macro numbers and important Fed meetings are a drag – I know. They obscure the actual opportunities out there," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday...
The Hill

Yellen predicts ‘much lower inflation’ by end of 2023, sees risk of recession

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday predicted a significant reduction in inflation by the end of 2023, while also noting the continued risk of a recession. “I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there’s not … an unanticipated shock,” Yellen told Norah O’Donnell during an interview…
NBC Connecticut

Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes

Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.
NBC Connecticut

From Disney to Target to Boeing, Retirement Is a Thing of the Past for CEOs

Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
FLORIDA STATE

